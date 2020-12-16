Le Giant Pool & Bar: A Swanky Pool Club in Kuta

Presenting a fresh concept to the iconic Kuta neighbourhood, Le Giant Pool & Bar is a stylish and modern pool club that aims to be the most exclusive party and dining destination in the area.

Nestled on an expansive 3,600sqm land, Le Giant Pool & Bar was established back in March 2020. This spacious pool club, inspired by Bali’s tropical sunny weather, is located a mere 5 minutes away from the famous Kuta Beach and 10 minutes away from the bustling Seminyak.

Le Giant Pool & Bar was developed to be Kuta’s premier party venue and dining destination, by way of presenting only the best quality of services and vibrant entertainment. The venue can accommodate up to 2000 pax and encompasses an expansive swimming pool area equipped with sun-loungers, daybeds and 4 private VIP cabanas, a large deck balcony area, a dining area as well as a hip sports bar on the second floor.

Le Giant presents an international menu featuring dishes that are the perfect poolside bites, such as an array of Sandwiches, Burgers, Pizza, Pasta, Asian-inspired favourites. The venue also features several bars, serving refreshing and innovative concoctions inspired by the exotic spices of the Indonesian archipelago.

Le Giant also caters to social events and entertainment, including private parties, group dinners, birthday parties, wedding ceremonies and reception, pre-wedding photoshoots, corporate gatherings, and many more. The swimming pool has a capacity of 100 pax, the sports bar has a seating capacity of 250 pax and the restaurant can accommodate 100 pax. The presence of this open-air venue presents a breath of fresh air to the Kuta area that is set to enliven the neighbourhood, a luxurious day pool oasis perfect for any day of the week.





Following the latest protocols in response to the pandemic, Le Giant applies all health and safety measures to all of their guests and employees to ensure an excellent and comfortable experience for all.

Le Giant Pool & Bar will also host special events during the festive seasons, lasting from before Christmas all the way to New Years.

Le Giant Pool & Bar is open daily from 3pm – 11pm. For more information or reservations, please WhatsApp +62 895 3411 11111 or visit legiantbali.com

Le Giant Pool & Bar

Jl. Legian no. 92, Kuta, Bali

+62 895 3411 11111

legiantbali.com