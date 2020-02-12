Renowned Indonesian Chef Arnold Poernomo Opens Laci Restaurant Bali Dining News | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Nestled in the vibrant neighbourhood of Canggu, minutes away from Echo Beach, the newly-opened Laci Restaurant Bali is the latest culinary venture of renowned chef and restaurateur, Arnold Poernomo, the mastermind behind successful restaurants such as the popular rice bowl joint MangkokKu in Jakarta, the hearty comfort food of Monkey’s Corner, and the acclaimed Koi Dessert Bar in Sydney.

Presenting refined modern cuisine set in a laidback dining atmosphere, Laci showcases a tantalising take on Australian favourites that is seamlessly infused with Indonesian and Pan-Asian flavours and ingredients. The menu features a collection of fresh and colourful dishes that will stimulate the senses, such as the Coconut Hotcakes with a burst of tropical fruit, the Prawn Omelette topped with crispy bonito flakes and the Hash Brown Benedict, made with organic eggs.







For diners seeking some guilty pleasures, Laci offers succulent delights and comfort food such as the juicy signature Beef Burger and the savoury Pork Belly, served with cauliflower puree and pork crackling. Rounding off a sumptuous meal, the restaurant offers the perfect palate cleanser with the refreshing Lemon Basil dessert, which comprises of Shortcake, white coconut crumbles, meringue and tapioca pearls.









Serving innovative drinks and cocktails, the bar at Laci is lead by head bartender, Dedy, who’s worked with Chef Arnold at his previous ventures, Monkey’s Corner and Koi Dessert Bar. Several must-tries include the refreshing Rujak rum and the Balinese Espresso Martini.





Taking inspiration from its name, the interiors a beautifully designed with the “Laci” concept in mind (“Laci” meaning drawer in Indonesian), where rustic wooden drawers suspend open on the walls with plants growing out of each drawer.

The restaurant offers various seating options, with window seating and alfresco seating featuring long wooden communal tables presenting the perfect brunch spot. During the evenings, the restaurant evolves into an elegant hotspot for dinner and drinks, featuring a fully equipped bar as well as 2nd story seating ideal for private events. Laci also features elegant cabanas enclosed by waters, perfect for daytime or night time.









Laci Restaurant is open seven days a week from 12pm – 10pm.

Laci Restaurant Bali

Jl. Munduk Catu No. 88X, Canggu, Bali

+62 856 9381 7932

[email protected]

instagram.com/laci.bali