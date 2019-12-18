Get Down and Boogie in the Jungle at KU DE TA this New Year’s Eve What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

KU DE TA parties are iconic. The legendary venue has proven time and time again to be a timeless destination that people always return to. This New Year’s Eve, KU DE TA has put together an extravagant year-end celebration to bid farewell to 2019 in true ‘KDT’ style.

KU DE TA’s themed parties always hit the mark and this year will be no exception. Ring in the New Year with a swanky celebration at KU DE TA’s NYE Party, as they bring the lush tropical jungles of the Amazon to the pristine shores of Bali for an extraordinary night to close out the year. The event starts from 6pm – 2am, and tickets can be purchased online or onsite. Pre-sale tickets are now on sale, priced at IDR 500,000/person and General Admission is priced at IDR 600,000/person.

On New Year’s Eve, KU DE TA invites you to you an epicurean NYE Dinner experience featuring delectable dishes that the chefs have specially prepared including lip-smacking favourites such as pineapple braised suckling boar. The KU DE TA Dinner is priced at IDR 1,800,000/person, inclusive of a welcome drink and free entry, whilst the KU DE TA Deluxe Dinner is priced at IDR 2,200,000/person, inclusive of a bottle of Rosé and a table after dinner.

If you opt for something a little more lavish, then enjoy an elevated dining experience in the serene ambience of Mejekawi. Indulge in a sumptuous menu, meticulously crafted to please your palates with the exotic flavours of the jungle. The Mejekawi Luxe Dinner is priced at IDR 2,200,000/person, inclusive of a welcome drink and a table after dinner, whilst the Super Luxe Dinner is priced at IDR 2,600,000/person, inclusive of a bottle of Rosé and a table after dinner.

After dinner, be prepared to get down and boogie under the sparkling stars of Bali as vocal house legend, Sandy Rivera, crank the party into high gear with extravagant party vibes. Dance the last few hours of 2019 away as a magical firework display go off when the clock strikes 12.

Daybed and Beach lounge packages are also available.

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 736 969 or email [email protected]

KU DE TA

Jalan Kayu Aya No. 9, Seminyak

+62 361 736 969

[email protected]

kudeta.com