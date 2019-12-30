Kopi Pot: A Captivating Eatery with Classic Charm Dining | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Bali’s culinary scene has undoubtedly grown and evolved over the years, with many new, modern restaurants popping up around the island each month. Yet, only few have stood the test of time despite the many changes on the island, namely, the charming Kopi Pot.

Located on Kuta’s bustling main street of Jalan Legian, Kopi Pot was established in 1990, which makes it nearly three decades since its inception. To say that is a remarkable achievement would be an understatement, this establishment is considered an institution here on the island.

Nestled under shaded greens and thatched roofs, the garden terraces of Kopi Pot boasts a charming ambience that, despite the development of its surroundings, still retains a classic charm. The idea was to take the classic continental street-side cafe concept but put a Balinese twist to it, which ever since it first opened, serves great coffee and some of the tastiest cakes and desserts on the island. Back when Legian was the shopping hub of Bali, it was common to hear the words ‘shop til you drop into the Kopi Pot’, as the spot was legend among regulars to the area.

Today, the restaurant serves up a menu comprising of Indonesian favourites as well as international and seafood delicacies, complemented by its beloved home-made desserts. It is the perfect place for people-watching in the mornings, over a hot cup of coffee, and long, sumptuous lunches, or elegant suppers with loved ones, whether you’re sitting at the table amid the gardens or up the covered terrace of the second floor.

Open daily from 8am – 11pm, several must-tries from the Indonesian selection include Saté Lilit (spiced minced fish wrapped around sticks of lemongrass, served over charcoal, with local-style vegetables and rice), Nasi Goreng Istimewa (Indonesian fried rice, with shrimps, chicken, saté, and egg)and Ayam Panggang Madu (grilled chicken basted with spicy honey sauce, served with turmeric rice, braised long beans with spicy coconut cream sauce, and three kinds of sambal).

International options not to be missed include the tender Pork Spare Ribs (barbecued, and served with salad and French fries), Medallion Steaks à la Maison (served with stroganoff and pepper sauces, and vegetables), Imported Tenderloin and a variety of Pasta, from Carbonara to Bolognese.

The rich flavours of the Thai Green Curry (with the option of seafood or chicken) and the sumptuous Seafood Platter (grilled lobster and king prawns, with deep-fried breaded red snapper fillets, and squid rings served with French fries, a side salad and three sauces) are several highlights from the seafood options. Cleanse your palate with the famous Black Forest Cake and the Mango Cream Cheesecake, a heavenly delight for sure.



Black Forest Cake



Mango Cream Cheesecake

The chic Lone Palm Bar, designed around a coconut tree that grows right through the roof, is the place to kick back and relax, where Happy Hour is offered daily from 12pm – 2pm and 5pm – 7pm.

Brought to us by the same people who founded Poppies Cottages and Poppies Restaurant – legends in their own right – those familiar will note the group’s ability to retain an atmosphere of Bali from the bygone era. Yes, as you sit and dine, waves of nostalgia may just rush through as the quaint and calmer pace of life surrounds you in this oasis of Jalan Legian.

Regardless of the changes happening before them, Kopi Pot has stayed true to its identity since the beginning: to serve delicious, comfort food in an enchanting and homey setting, topped off with warm hospitality without conforming to today’s social media-focused restaurants. A true gem in Bali’s ever-evolving dining culture.

Kopi Pot has a big parking space reserved for guests, off the main Jalan Legian road, for those coming with either car or motor bike.

Kopi Pot

Jalan Legian No.139, Kuta

+62 361 752614

www.kopipot.com