Indonesia’s alcoholic beverage industry has been on the rise for a while now, with locally-produced brands now challenging the dominance of renowned international brands, from crafts beers to local gins. For the first time ever, Indonesia welcomes its own take on a single malt with the launch of Keris Single Malt Whisky.

Named after the iconic Javanese dagger, keris, this whisky is a celebration of Indonesia’s history and culture. Just like the crafting of the traditional blade, the process behind Keris Single Malt is intricate, with careful precision for details that starts from selecting the finest malted barley to maturing in oak casks.

The amber liquid is distilled here in Bali, where the spirit is matured in American oak barrels before being perfected in sherry oloroso barrels which introduces notes of dried fruits, nuts and a touch of sweetness. The result is an aroma dominated by warm vanilla, subtle hints of berry and lingering wood notes. On the palate, flavours are balanced and complex and layered, promising a smooth finish.

The launch of this new product was a milestone moment in Indonesia, and so Keris Single Malt Whisky was officially recognised by Museum Rekor Dunia Indonesia (MURI), or The Indonesia World Records Museum, recognised as “ The First Local Single Malt Whisky” of the country.

This historic achievement was celebrated in both Bali and Jakarta with two separate launch events hosting top hospitality and nightlife professionals to take their first sip of Indonesia’s first single malt. With this, the brand hopes to elevate Indonesia’s reputation as a producer of quality beverages and instil a sense of national pride among domestic consumers.

