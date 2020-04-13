Keeping the Balance in Bali | Episode 2

NOW! Bali Podcast | Written By, Life on the Island |

In this second episode of the NOW! Bali Podcast, we share the unique way in which the Balinese Hindu perceive disaster as well as deal with disaster. This is a nice segue into the discussion of ‘balance’: how mankind is at the centre of balance between ‘good’ and ‘evil’; and the purpose of ceremonies and offerings in keeping that balance.

We bring this podcast to you weekly so please subscribe to stay up to date!

Listen on the web:

Available on Spotify:

Also available on:
Google Play Podcasts
RadioPublic
Breaker

Internal - Magazine
Internal - Home Life

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR MONTHLY NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST UPDATES.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Related Posts

Leave a Comment