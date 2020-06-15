Kebun Bistro : A Taste of Southern France in Downtown Ubud

Comfortably nestled on the heart of Ubud’s culinary street lies Kebun Bistro, a charming Provençal-style eatery that offers authentic Mediterranean-Classic European delicacies set in a rustic, casual dining atmosphere. Established since 2012, Kebun Bistro is the second culinary venture from BaliSpirit Group following its healthy vegan sister brand, Kafe Ubud, which is located a building away from Kebun Bistro.

Kebun Bistro – Photos by Brian Sjarief

The minute you step into Kebun Bistro, you’ll be transfixed with its beautiful and intricate design as if you’ve just stepped into a traditional French farmhouse. The relaxed ambience of the venue attracts diners not only for lunch and dinner but also for afternoon coffee and cake, tapas, cocktails, postprandial coffee and desserts. Kebun Bistro also offers a special brunch menu every Sunday from 9am ’til 12pm.

Kebun Bistro champions itself with its artisan foods, bread and patisseries freshly-baked daily and fine wines. The culinary team is led by the French-trained Chef Adi who prides himself with his elegant continental and vegetarian dishes as well as his renowned desserts. Indulge in classic French bistro favourites along with exotic flavours of North Africa, Andalusia and Italy. The vegan and vegetarian options have always been carefully conceived to delight diners. The warm and friendly staff are attentive and well versed in their knowledge of the food and wines available.

Roots Salad

Arancini Balls

Escargot

To begin your dining experience with a light dish, pick the refreshing Roots Salad (dark shade vegetables, rocket, cashews balsamic glaze & caramelised onions) from the Salad options or try out the Classic Escargot (sautéed in parsley garlic butter, topped with bread crumbs, parmesan cheese & served with baguette) and the vegetarian Arancini Balls (three brown rice risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella cheese and topped with capsicum sauce).

For the main course, the Moroccan Vegetable Tajine (tempe, root vegetables, chickpea & cinnamon couscous) is a healthy, yet, filling choice. If you’re craving for something more indulgent, the Herb Roasted Lamb Chop (almondine green beans, Pommes Frites & rosemary lamb jus) is absolutely divine. The restaurant uses the best cuts of imported meats, offering a variety of other dishes including Tuna Steak, Duck Confit, Australian Angus Beef Tenderloin as well as an array of Pizza and Pasta favourites.

Lamb Chops

The sweets and desserts at this venue are not to be missed. Cleanse your palate with the delightful Le Mille-Feuille (a light crispy pastry filled with vanilla custard cream & served with strawberry coulis) and the mouth-watering Orange Crème Brûlée (a delicious sweet creamy custard topped with a hard caramel crunch).

Mille-Feuille

Quench your thirst with the refreshments such as the Lychee Ginger Fizz (lychee, ginger beer mint & soda) and The Elder The Berry (Elderflower, blackberry, peach lemon topped with soda water). For diners seeking for boozy refreshments, the restaurant houses a collection of Wines, Aperitifs, Spirits and Liqueurs along with a variety of classic cocktails and craft beers.

Exquisitely detailed and decorated, Kebun Bistro provides several seating areas to choose from. The main, semi-open courtyard is perfect for a bright and breezy atmosphere, but if you’re in the mood for people-watching, the front patio offers seats overlooking the streets of Ubud. For a more intimate experience, the indoor seating with its moody lighting and an almost Medieval-like decor and interiors is the ideal choice whilst the bar area is the spot for those looking to have evening cocktails or late-night aperitifs.

Kebun Bistro

Jalan Hanoman No. 44, Ubud

+62 371 972 490 / +62 817 7007 7333

kebunbistro.com