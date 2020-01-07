Karma will Keep Bali Authentic – by Safira Pasha

Tri Hita Karana is the belief Balinese hold and I highly believe that’s what made Bali, The Island Of Gods. The way Balinese connect to God, nature, and people implemented in such a beautiful way on a daily basis. As long as we still experience some blocked roads because of ceremony, as we still see employees wearing kebaya and sarong on Thursday, I think Bali will remain the same.

– Submitted by Safira Pasha

Tri Hita Karana is the belief Balinese hold and I highly believe that’s what made Bali, The Island Of Gods. The way Balinese connect to God, nature, and people implemented in such a beautiful way on a daily basis. As long as we still experience some blocked roads because of ceremony, as we still see employees wearing kebaya and sarong on Thursday, I think Bali will remain the same.

I have learned a lot of things during my time in Bali. One of them is how to be balanced. I’m very inspired on how Balinese have a strong faith, and are very passionate about God and their culture. The way they effortlessly present beauty with whatever they are doing to worship God.

And that’s definitely why people start to come to Bali.

Besides the kindness of its people, the beauty of its nature, the ocean breeze, the shining sun. There’s just something about Bali and whatever it is, it functions as a magnet to bring us back. As the people here also believe in Karma I highly believe it returns fast here as well.

If people appreciate what Balinese do for their Island, Bali will always be Bali. Even if it’s starting to get modern this is just in the scenes we see. Party, beach clubs; restaurants, people will enjoy that for a bit but then at the end of the day people come here for the nature and the kindness.

In order to keep Bali authentic, all of us need to take part. If we feel connected to the universe, the nature, and have compassion to others, it will definitely reflect on our act and if we do good deeds, the universe will do us good as well. Let us create good karma to protect Bali to always be the Island Of Gods.



– Submitted by Safira Pasha

