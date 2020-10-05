Journey to Bali: Escape to Alila Villas Uluwatu

An escape needs to be just that – an escape. Nowhere quite gives that feeling of liberation than being high above the crashing waves from the Uluwatu clifftops, as an endless ocean extends into the infinite horizon in front of you. Perhaps the most iconic destination on these clifftops is Alila Villas Uluwatu, who invites guests to ‘Journey to Bali’ with their latest stay deal.

Bali has always done the talking for this stylish resort. Through sophisticated minimalist design, often using natural materials as much as possible, the whole grounds of the resort allow for nature to take centre stage. Be it the manicured gardens, lined with swaying palm trees that shade the walkways; or the humbling ocean views that come alive as dusk draws near and the sun sets.

Alila Villas Uluwatu invites you to Journey to Bali with their one-of-a-kind voucher now on offer, with rates starting from IDR 5.500.000nett per villa per night, these vouchers can be claimed until 30 June 2021. (Terms and conditions below)

Inclusions in your stay are:

• Daily breakfast for two persons

• One-time 60-minute Spa treatment for two persons

• Return airport transfer

• Hygiene Kit (masks and sanitisers)

Alila Hospitalities also includes:

• Wi-Fi Internet access throughout the resort

• Bicycles available for guests’ use at the resort

• Alila Living bath amenities

There are One, Two, and Three Bedroom villas available at Alila Villas Uluwatu & Cliff Edge Spa, all of which feature private pools and ocean views. These chic accommodations come with all modern amenities, encapsulated in your space of seclusion and privacy.

The resort is also home to numerous dining destinations, including The Warung, serving a sophisticated take on authentic Indonesian cuisine; and Quila, an exclusive fine dining destination where it’s Chef’s job to surprise you. Alila Spa, along with their Cliff Edge Spa Cabana, provides treatments for ultimate relaxation, on top of it all. Finally, it is taking in the end of the day at Alila’s Sunset Cabana – a lattice birdcage terrace that hangs over the cliff – that will imprint the image of this place in your memory.

Terms & Conditions:

• For Indonesian & KITAS holder only

• The inclusions are strictly valid for a maximum of 2 people

• Changes allowed up to 24 hours prior to arrival

• Full amount will be charged to your credit card at the time of booking as a non-refundable prepayment.

To book this special deal, go to https://bit.ly/3i93xrV

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Jl Belimbing Sari, Desa Pecatu, Bali

[email protected]

alilahotels.com/uluwatu