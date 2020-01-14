John Hardy Opens Bespoke Concept Boutique in Seminyak What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

World-renowned Balinese jewellery brand, John Hardy, continues their worldwide expansions. This time, they’re going back to where it all started with the opening of their unique boutique and kitchen concept in Bali’s bustling Seminyak neighbourhood.

The brand-new John Hardy boutique benefits from its prime location in Seminyak, which draws endless globetrotting travellers daily. Thus, bestowing access to new international audience merely 30 kilometres away from where a collective of artisans handcraft the brand’s jewellery at the John Hardy Workshop & Kapal Bamboo Boutique in Mambal.

Nestled away from the city’s busy streets, the Seminyak boutique is a captivating community sanctuary that is a contemporary complement to the flagship workshop. Reflecting the sense of Balinese spirituality and community, the boutique takes guests through a dynamic entrance, adorned with cascading water that illustrates purification and creates a calm relief.

The boutique’s design highlights the John Hardy philosophy and the brand’s profound respect for Bali’s natural elements and its architectural traits, using Balinese brick and bamboo shingles that are made in local villages through traditional practices. Particularly, a traditional sanggah temple is placed, presenting a place of offering and ceremony as well as a bale kulkul (traditional sounding bell), used to gather visitors and drive action.

As guests walk through the expansive 4,800sqm entrance, designed in collaboration with Wield Creative Studio and Studio Jenguel, they’ll be welcomed with Sari-scented cool towels, customised floral fragrance, and a thirst-quenching welcome drink. The atmospheric design of the building acts as a communal gathering space that is intended to be a stimulating multisensory experience through the curated variety of handmade John Hardy jewellery, brand artefacts and sold local artisan goods such as textiles, ceramics and incense.

The Seminyak boutique honours artisanal techniques, as with all John Hardy boutiques, but elevates the concept by providing an exhibition space specifically for budding artists with unique and progressive takes on tradition. Several installations are showcased in the store including an oversized, woven coconut-leaf sculpture by Make a Scene and a custom-built sonic kinetic sculpture crafted by conceptual artist Aaron Taylor Kuffner called the Gamelatron.

Guests can also catch the master artisans at work as they demonstrate the brand’s iconic chain-weaving process, where guests may also experience the technique firsthand and add a link to the table’s constantly evolving chain sculpture. Moreover, the boutique also offers workshops, seminars, immersive experiences as well as the John Hardy Master Class.

Taking inspiration from the Workshop’s 30-year-old “Long Table Lunch” tradition, which provides daily lunch for the 750 artisans, staff and guests, the Seminyak boutique offers a full-service F&B concept. These offerings include a revolving daily lunch menu crafted in collaboration with Locavore, shared-plates all-day kitchen menu and the Jamu Bar, featuring an array of innovative cocktails inspired by traditional Indonesian herbal elixirs.

The Boutique and Jamu Bar are open daily from 10am – 10pm. The All-Day Dining is available from 11am – 9pm, whilst the Long Table Lunch is available for a limited time from 1pm – 3pm. For more information please call +62 361 9344 244 or visit johnhardy.com

John Hardy Boutique & Gallery

Jl. Raya Petitenget, Kerobokan

+62 361 9344 244

johnhardy.com