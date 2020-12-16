Jingle Bell Rock! Festive Family Fun at Hard Rock Hotel Bali this Christmas

Christmas is upon us and this time of year is all about family. One destination famous for its family-fun is the Hard Rock Hotel Bali, found along the Kuta Beach stretch, and this season they’re inviting all parents and children to experience what this hotel has to offer for everyone, with a great stay deal and a festive feast to match!

Some may remember Hard Rock Hotel Bali from the old days, being a classic destination for holidays for many years, but the hotel underwent a huge renovation to truly bring guests a stylish, modern stay – with all the Hard Rock touchers of course! Their rooms are bright and plush, bathrooms too have been redesigned for today’s tastes, and all the features have been upgraded, with Bose Bluetooth Speakers, LED TV and more at the ready.

But the in-room features are easily dwarfed by the great amenities the hotel itself has to offer. First and foremost, the legendary Hard Rock Hotel Bali swimming pool, which includes a Kids Water Park, slides, a swim-up bar, 22 poolside cabanas, activities and is also renowned as the largest free-form swimming pool in Bali. The hotel also houses the Roxity Kids Club (4-12 years); Tabu Teens Club, with DJ Booth, Internet and Gaming Lounge with Wii U, Xbox One and PS4 facilities, private cinema area and more; and of course Centerstage, where hotel lobby meets bar and rock and roll venue! That’s really just the tip of the iceberg of what you’ll find here.

This Christmas, Hard Rock Hotel Bali wants families to come and enjoy what they’re known for with their Special Jingle Bell Rock Package. From IDR 1.300.000++/room/night, you will enjoy a stay in the hotel’s recently renovated Deluxe Room, which includes breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children (under 16 years), plus 2 Rock Spa vouchers valued at IDR 400.000nett.

This room package is available just for the festive season, available for stays from 24 to 30 December 2020. Book by contacting: +62361 761869 or [email protected] .

If those weren’t reason enough to come to Bali for Christmas, then perhaps Hard Rock Hotel Bali’s Christmas feast will change your mind. On both 24 and 25 December 2020, held at the hotel’s Starz Diner, a sumptuous dinner of all your season’s favourites will be available: Honey Roasted Gammon Ham, Roast Turkey & Roast Beef, Christmas Yule Log Cake, Mince Pies, and live cooking station! Santa Claus himself will be there, as well as a choir sharing their Christmas spirit for the occasion.

Christmas dinner is priced at IDR 499.000nett / adult and IDR 249.000nett / child, including free flow non-alcoholic drinks. Beverage package with free flow Bintang Beer, selected Cocktails, House Wine, and Soft Drink priced at IDR 899Knet/adult.

For bookings or innformation, contact: +628113861373 [email protected] .

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Jalan Pantai Kuta

(0361) 761869

bali.hardrockhotels.net