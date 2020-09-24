It’s Wine Time: Plaga’s PAY DAY Sale is Back!

For many during this Covid-19 period, a glass of wine at the end of the day has been the saving grace. Yes, as one sits and mulls over just how topsy-turvy the world has become, the glass of wine in hand has been the reliable companion to nurse a troubled mind.

Plaga Wine knows this well, as well as knowing that as soon as ‘Pay Day’ comes around, a bottle of wine is a great go-to to celebrate another month! That’s why Plaga’s ‘PAY DAY Sale’ is back, offering 25% off all of their items from 23-30 September 2020.

Why exactly is wine such a superb accomplice for such moments? Well, wine contains alcohol (of course), which blocks various nerve pathways in the brain; it lowers our inhibitions. Some even tout its supposed health benefits, from preventing heart disease and stroke, digestive tract infections, promoting a better blood circulation… for wine enthusiasts, the list doesn’t end! 

Of course, everyone knows you can have “too much of a good thing”, which also applies to glasses of wine. It’s said that a sweet spot is around two 5-ounce glasses a day, and any more than five, well, you likely know the outcome…

Whatever reason you decide to pour a glass — be it a pensive sip at the end of the day or a mood-lifting cheers amongst a (small) group of friends — Plaga has your back! 

Enjoy 25% OFF for all of their items, including their regular Plaga collection, Frizzante muscat wine, 1.5L and 3L casks and their Vintage Club wine. On sale from 23-30 September, delivered all around Indonesia.

Use Promo code: September

Order via Whatsapp: +6281139606934

Shop Online:
Direct : plagawine.com/shop
Blibli : blibli.com/merchant/plaga-wine/PLW-60026
Tokopedia : tokopedia.com/plaga-wine

