Indulgence Awaits at Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Book Now, Stay Later

Imagine waking up to the tranquil ambience and verdant surroundings of Ubud, where indulgence awaits at Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. While you’re travelling plans are postponed in these uncertain times, there’s no harm in hoping and planning for better days ahead, which is why the Ubud resort is offering an exciting promotion to book now and stay at a later date.

Wantilan at dusk

Enclosed within the lush rice paddies and verdant hills of Ubud, Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is nestled near Ubud’s Ayung River. This five-star resort presents guests with a different side of Bali, combining nature and culture in every experience. From traditional healing sessions at the spa or enjoying refreshing cocktails concocted using Indonesian ingredients to a sumptuous Balinese barbecue dinner with views of the rice fields.

The Pool Bar

Presenting the perfect tropical sanctuary, the resort features spacious suites and luxurious one- to three-bedroom villas, one swimming pool overlooking the rice paddies, Mandapa Spa & Wellness, four unique dining destinations, interactive activities revolving around the Balinese lunar calendar and Mandapa Camp for the children.

While it’s still uncertain when travelling will be in your agenda in the near future, the five-star Ubud resort is here to help you plan an indulgent experience for you and your loved ones to enjoy when the time comes for you to travel again. With a starting rate of IDR 8,500,000++/room/night, you can book now and stay later.

Reserve Suite

Savour in the fantastic inclusions at the prestigious resort with a one night stay at the Reserve Suite, daily breakfast for two persons, and resort credit of IDR 1,500,000++/night. The resort credit is valid for use during your stay for several exciting experiences such as F&B indulgences, relaxing spa treatments (excluding retail), and recreational activities. Enjoy the added benefit of a free upgrade to the One-Bedroom Pool Villa.

One-Bedroom Pool Villa

Book your stay by 19 July 2020 for stay period until 31 May 2021. The rate is subjected to 21% government tax and service charge. Blackout dates applied and full payment is required upon booking. This offer is non-refundable, non-changeable and non-transferable. This package is also available in Gift Voucher.

For more information and reservations, please e-mail [email protected] or call +62 361 479 2777.

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Jl. Raya Kedewatan, Banjar Kedewatan, Ubud

+62 361 479 2777

[email protected]

bit.ly/MandapaReserve

