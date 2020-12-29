Indonesia Shuts Borders to All Foreigners Start of 2021 Amidst New Corona Virus Variant

Indonesia announced that it would be closing its borders from all international destinations, starting from 1 January to 14 January 2021.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi announced this news on 28 December, 2020, during an online press conference. All foreign citizens (WNA – warga negara asing) coming to Indonesia will be prevented entry as a precaution to prevent the entry of the new corona virus variant known as the B117 lineage identified in the UK. Travellers coming from the UK had in fact been denied entry since last week.

Indonesia currently has travel corridors with Singapore, South Korea, China and the United Arab Emirates, other foreign nationals have been allowed entry into the archipelago using the B211 Business Visa as well — all of that will be halted for the first two weeks of 2021.

There are exceptions to those coming into the country, which includes high-level official visits (ministerial level or above), as well as returning Indonesian nationals.

Both of these categories will have to adhere to the strict protocols. These provisions include:

a. Traveller must show a negative result through the RT-PCR test in the country of origin which is valid a maximum of 2 × 24 hours before departure time and is attached to the health examination or the Indonesian International EHAC.

b. Upon arrival in Indonesia, re-check the RT-PCR and if it shows a negative result, the foreigner shall carry out mandatory quarantine for 5 days from the date of arrival.

c. After 5 days of quarantine, re-check the RT-PCR and if the result is negative, visitors are allowed to continue their journey.

Indonesian citizens returning will have their procedure’s expenses covered by the government, according to the foreign minister.