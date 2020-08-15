How the Old Balinese ‘Experience’ Time | Episode 13

The way in which the older Balinese perceive time, and remember previous events, is not done in a measured and quantitative way – like we do in today’s world. In this story by Jean Couteau, ‘A Question of Time’, he illustrates the interesting way in which time is experienced by Bali’s older generations.

Does it somehow relate to the way we are all perceiving time during these ‘pandemic’ days?

