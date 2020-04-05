Home Workout by Coach Vincent

Whilst gyms are closed, you’re stuck at home or you’re simply avoiding big crowds, keeping your regular exercise routine at home is hard – that’s why we’ve started this ‘Health & Wellness’ category as part of our ‘Home Life’ series.

We know that being home all the time probably means overeating – we’re the same! – so it’s time to combat that by getting your body moving and blood pumping.

We’ve asked for the help of Coach Vincent (@___V27___), a personal trainer and boxing coach in Bali, to whip up some easy-to-do body strength workouts that everyone can try at home – no excuses!

Watch this video for his set of 9 bodyweight exercises you can do at home (exercise list written below). Video also available on NOW! Bali IGTV .

Exercise List

Do the following exercises for 30 seconds (advanced to 60 seconds) and take a 10 second rest between exercises; when you’ve done one set, repeat again for a longer workout:-

Upper body:

Push Ups

Incline Push Up w/ chair

Tricep Dip w/ chair

Core:

Suicide / March Plank

Leg Raises with Toe Tap

Mountain Climbers

Lower body:

Side-to-Side

Jumping Lunge

Squat with Calf Raise