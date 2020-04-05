Home Workout by Coach Vincent
Whilst gyms are closed, you’re stuck at home or you’re simply avoiding big crowds, keeping your regular exercise routine at home is hard – that’s why we’ve started this ‘Health & Wellness’ category as part of our ‘Home Life’ series.
We know that being home all the time probably means overeating – we’re the same! – so it’s time to combat that by getting your body moving and blood pumping.
We’ve asked for the help of Coach Vincent (@___V27___), a personal trainer and boxing coach in Bali, to whip up some easy-to-do body strength workouts that everyone can try at home – no excuses!
Watch this video for his set of 9 bodyweight exercises you can do at home (exercise list written below). Video also available on NOW! Bali IGTV .
Subscribe to ‘Home Life’
A Monday newsletter with new recipes, movies to watch, workouts to try, musical inspiration, our brand new podcast and more.
Exercise List
Do the following exercises for 30 seconds (advanced to 60 seconds) and take a 10 second rest between exercises; when you’ve done one set, repeat again for a longer workout:-
Upper body:
Push Ups
Incline Push Up w/ chair
Tricep Dip w/ chair
Core:
Suicide / March Plank
Leg Raises with Toe Tap
Mountain Climbers
Lower body:
Side-to-Side
Jumping Lunge
Squat with Calf Raise