‘Holiday All the Way’ at ARTOTEL Sanur – Bali

When you’re in a tropical island like Bali, sometimes the festive season ambience isn’t as apparent as it may be in big cities like Jakarta. Well, ARTOTEL Sanur Bali is set to ensure a tropical and warm Christmas celebration with its ‘Holiday All the Way’ festive packages for guests staying throughout December.

With the theme Holiday All the Way, the art-driven ARTOTEL Sanur is pulling out all the stops to ensure a memorable and comfortable festive holiday for its guests. The hotel is prepared to cater to every guests’ needs with enticing packages and spoil them with a home-away-from-home ambience. Indulge in the exciting offers including the Wheel of Fortune promotion, which is available for guests who book a stay through the ARTOTEL website, daily F&B deals at the round-the-clock Lidah Lokal Restaurant and the popular rooftop venue, BART, as well as a stylish Into the Future New Year’s Eve party to ring in the new year.

From 1-28 December 2019, delight in a special Festive Season menu that can be enjoyed at the authentic Indonesian Lidah Lokal Restaurant or the industrial-designed BART rooftop bar.





On Tuesday, 24 December 2019, enjoy a sumptuous Christmas Eve Dinner at Lidah Lokal starting from 6pm onwards, featuring a four-course set menu and a glass of wine and priced at IDR 300,000nett/person. On New Year’s Eve, fulfil your appetite with a New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner at Lidah Lokal for IDR 350,000nett/person before continuing on to the Into the Future Countdown Party.

Participate in a fun Christmas Cookie Baking activity that is available for kids and adults on 20-24 December 2019, from 2pm – 4pm. The activity is priced at IDR 100,000nett/person and reservations can be made through WhatsApp +62 857 3934 4965 (Setiawan).

“Holidays at Artotel Sanur Bali gives you the chance to taste the tropical Christmas vibes. It is designed to aim at guests’ total relaxation and enjoyment, by providing unique and memorable experiences for all our guests on this holiday season,” said Goya A. Mahmud, Regional General Manager of ARTOTEL Bali Area.

For more information on the Holiday All the Way promotions or reservations please call +62 361 472 1000 or email [email protected]

