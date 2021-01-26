Hearty Party : A Rooftop Sunset Valentine’s Day at Kahuna Restaurant

Some say it doesn’t matter where you are, but only who you’re with — that might be true, but there’s no doubt that the right atmosphere can play pivotal role on ‘setting the scene’. That’s why, this Valentine’s Day, Kahuna Restaurant is giving couple’s front row seats to a Seminyak sunset.

Located on the stylish rooftop of Aloft Bali Seminyak, a contemporary, design-oriented hotel found on Batu Belig, Kahuna Restaurant presents a rare bird’s eye view over Batu Belig Beach in Seminyak from their Rooftop Pool.

At dusk, when the sun sets, it turns the sky into a vibrant palette of colours, bursting with pinks and purple. Now, if that isn’t the right ambience for romance, what is?

This Valentine’s Day, Kahuna Restaurant has curated a three-course, Asian-fusion menu made for couple’s looking to celebrate the day of love. The scene is set: a table for two, looking out to a striking sunset over Seminyak beach, with the restaurant’s signature Valentine’s cocktail to warm things up.

Throughout the evening, a live jazz-acoustic band will be playing in the background, getting the mood just right for the romantic dinner ahead.

This picture perfect dinner will take place on 14 February 2021, starting from 6pm, table reservations are required. Dinner is priced at IDR 275.000++ per couple for food only, and for a little extra indulgence, IDR 550.000++ per couple allows for food and wine pairing.

For those looking to dine solo can do so at 50percent discount of the set menu price — who knows, maybe you’ll meet another solo diner on the night? It’s Valentine’s Day after all.

For reservations: [email protected] | +6281138114842 (WA)

Kahuna Restaurant at Aloft Bali Seminyak

Jl. Batu Belig No.228, Seminyak

+62 361 6208888

instagram.com/aloftbaliseminyak/