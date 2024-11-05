Hard Rock Hotel Bali Teases Their Christmas Feasts and Epic New Year’s Eve Concert

Prepare for an extraordinary year-end celebration at the legendary Hard Rock Hotel Bali. This festive season, this favourite Kuta hotel promises heartfelt experiences for families, from festive feasts for Christmas and a rockin’ New Year’s Eve party.

On Christmas Eve and Day, the hotel’s signature Starz Diner has prepared a lavish Christmas dinner featuring the season’s specialties, from Roasted Turkey and Gammon Ham to Angus Beef Strip Loin and Yule Log Cake. Indulge in a mouthwatering variety of fresh seafood, various live stations, and a series of palate-cleansing desserts and homemade ice cream. Adding to the festive atmosphere, the dinner will be accompanied by a Christmas choir and a visit from Santa Claus on both evenings.

The Christmas Eve and Day dinner is priced at IDR 685,000++ per adult and IDR 342,500++ per child, including complimentary non-alcoholic beverages. Elevate your festive experience with a free-flow alcohol package priced at IDR 500,000++, including a wide range of beers and house wines.

Prepare to travel back in time on New Year’s Eve as the hotel presents the “Back to the 80s” New Year’s Eve Pool Party. Immerse in the vibrant era of the 80s, a decade of big hair, neon colours and groovy tunes. Relive the iconic era with a culinary extravaganza, a dazzling pool party and electrifying live music.

Starz Diner will prepare a sumptuous buffet including Garlic Rub Lamb Shoulder, Five Spice Pork Belly, Aged Kilcoy Beef Striploin and many more. Seafood lovers will be spoiled for choice with the chilled seafood bar, sashimi, and prawn cocktails. A live cooking station serves a sizzling selection of chicken, seafood and vegetables, while a dessert corner features eight delectable treats.

Dress up in your best, most eye-catching 80s attire and get the opportunity to win a special prize for the best costume of the night. Performing the greatest hits of the decade, the live bands and DJs will get you on your feet and dance the night away.

The New Year’s Eve event is exclusive to in-house guests only. Book your New Year’s Eve stay now to be part of this fun-filled year-end experience.

+62 361 761 869

Christmas Reservations: starzdiner@hardrockhotels.net

Room Reservations: bookings@hardrockhotelsbali.net

hotel.hardrock.com/bali