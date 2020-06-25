TIKI Cocktails and Beachfront Views: It’s Happy Hour at AZUL Beach Club

These may be uncertain times, but it’s important to keep your spirits high. So, if you’re looking to turn that frown upside down, head over to AZUL Beach Club for their 2-hour Happy Hour and take a moment to enjoy life!

Sunset hour at Azul

Looking out over Legian Beach, the tropical treehouse destination Azul Beach Club invites you to enjoy an open ocean breeze as you savour their delightful drinks, exquisite menu and tropical tunes.

Known for their famously creative Tiki cocktails that pack a punch, Azul exudes that holiday atmosphere whether you’re actually on holiday or just in need of a well-earned break.

Tiki Puka Puka

Bali Bali Cocktail

From 3pm to 5pm, everyday of the week, the beachfront getaway offers 2-for-1 on selected cocktails, and a promotion of 2 Bintang Beers with Calamari for only IDR 100.000++.

All of this includes complimentary access to Azul Beach Club’s infinity pool, perched on the second floor enjoying views out to the Indian Ocean.

Infinity Pool at Azul Beach Club Bali

Unwind by sipping a drink under the warms rays of sun, putting your feet up on the sunbeds. We’re all in need of a little down time and a moment to enjoy life’s little pleasures — and this is definitely one of them!

Open from 11am to 7pm everyday, spend the day luxuriating at this bamboo, palm-lined hotspot – and whilst Legian Beach might be closed for the time-being, Azul’s perch allows you to watch as the waves roll in on the peaceful beachfront. Enjoy a slice of paradise by the sea.



Azul’s Pizza

Slow Cooked Peking Duck Leg

Bali’s best treehouse – by @bounty_days

Instagram: instagram.com/azulbeachclub

Azul Beach Club Bali

The Beachfront, Padma Beach, Jl Padma, Legian

+62 361 765 759

azulbali.com