Green Camp Bali Reopens, Invites You to Enjoy the Great Outdoors!

The urge to reconnect with nature has grown stronger in recent months; time spent at home has had people yearning for the great outdoors.

Now, if there’s one destination that knows nature, it’s Green Camp Bali. Found at the famous Green School, Bali, the one-of-a-kind bamboo school touted for its environmental-friendliness and innovation in education, Green Camp offers programs and activities that bring people closer to nature, through fun and educational adventures.

The camp has recently reopened, knowing that it’s now more important than ever to take time to connect with nature and enjoy the great outdoors.

There a whole range of programs offered here, some made for children only, others for families and also for groups or retreats. Whatever the program, and whoever its for, an experience here brings together nature, culture, adventure, sustainability and well-being into one perfect cocktail!

What are some of their programs?

For children 10 years or above, their Adventure & Expedition Youth Campis a five-day experience that includes hiking up a mountain, trekking through canyons and cycling through Bali’s rich landscape.







The Nature Immersion program are half- and full-day experiences, made for 7-12 year olds, where they’ll join educational workshops or tours; science, art and hands on nature-based activities; introduction into Balinese culture and much more. There’s also a Playgroup for 4-6 year olds, programs going from one day or a full week!

However, if you’re after something more family-oriented, Green Camp’s Reconnecting to Nature Family Campis a 2-day experience where parents and kids can band together for adventures and activities in Green Camp’s rainforest environment. The ultimate back-to-nature getaway.





For accommodation, you’ll find comfort in Green Camp’s relaxing bamboo house with an organic garden; as for food, they provide healthy plant-based meals (chicken and egg optional for non-vegetarians).

However, it’s really the professional and fun-loving team at Green Camp that make every experience special. They are certified and experienced educators, and are trained in First Aid, Wilderness First Responder and are also Green Educator Certified by Green School.



So, if you’re looking for a way to get yourself, your kids, or even a group of friends back to nature, visit Green Camp. Their special programs are now available at a highly discounted re-opening price, so don’t miss out!

This August, look out for some great programs already scheduled! The Youth Bamboo Design and Building Camp (starts 18 August), Youth Permaculture Camp (starts 25 August) and the Adventure and Expedition Camp (starts 29 August) are some great recommendations.

Green Camp Bali

Banjar Saren, Jl. Raya Sibang Kaja, Abian Semal

Phone/WA: +62 (0) 85100093310

greencampbali.com

