Grammy-nominated Jazz Pianist, Joey Alexander, Set to Perform at Hotel Tugu Bali

A glimmer of hope and positivity befalls Bali: Hotel Tugu Bali announces that they will be holding an incredibly rare performance by Joey Alexander, a 17-year-old, Indonesian artist and composer.

The concert is titled Homecoming, as the young artist was born in Bali. Joey is a three-time Grammy nominated jazz pianist, and despite his age is internationally recognised and celebrated. He recorded his album My Favourite Things (Motema) in 2015, when he was only 11 years old, which earned him the first of his three Grammy Nominations and soared to 59 on the Billboard 200 Charts.

On 5 December 2020 within the elaborate Bale Agung lobby of Hotel Tugu Bali, which has been home to many cultural performances in its day, Joey Alexander will be performing his magic in a trio format. Here, under the soaring 130-year old wooden Garuda statue, surrounded by the majestic atmosphere of the grand lobby, musical magic will take place.

With specially priced tickets of IDR 500,000 net per person which includes tapas and grazing menu, the intimate showcase will be adhering to physical distancing protocols with strictly limited attendance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Doors will open 6:00pm for complimentary Tapas service at the cash bar, and the concert itself will start at 7.30pm.

For tickets:

[email protected]

Telephone +62-(0)361-4731701

WA: +62 813-3702-090

Hotel Tugu Bali

Jalan Pantai Batu Bolong, Canggu

tuguhotels.com

Joey Alexander, aged 15, performing at NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert:

“Nov. 30, 2018 | Lauren Onkey — When a baby grand piano rolls into the office for a Tiny Desk concert, you expect something special. But none of us could have imagined what it’s like to see 15-year old Joey Alexander play that piano with such mastery. The thing is, when you see him play live, you quickly forget his age and get lost in the intense focus of his performance. Alexander and his stellar supporting cast — Reuben Rogers on bass and Kendrick Scott on drums — form a tight trio, locking eyes as Alexander’s compositions unfold. The relaxed, seasoned veterans looked thrilled to be playing with Alexander at the Tiny Desk, and he was clearly inspired playing with them. The crowd was both mesmerized and humbled by the memories of what they were doing at 15.”