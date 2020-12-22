Goldfinger : A James Bond New Year’s Eve at Mozaic Restaurant

Welcoming 2021 with style and class, Mozaic Restaurant in Ubud presents a special dinner for New Year’s eve, themed ‘Goldfinger’. Inspired by the classic James Bond movie, expect a glittering and sophisticated dining experience to bid 2020 a big farewell.

For those who have never been to this iconic dining destination in Ubud, Mozaic is the creation of Chef Chris Salans, with mission to present European-style fine dining dishes with Balinese or Indonesian flavours as the hero. For two decades now, Mozaic has been treating guests to a unique culinary experience in their charming garden dining area. With exquisite degustation menus and a wine list that has won them a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence in 2019-2020, this is no doubt a restaurant for those with a discerning palate.



This New Year’s Eve, Mozaic’s ‘Goldfinger’ dinner is set to elevate diner’s experiences. The dress code is of course ‘James Bond’, inviting guests to dress up for the occasion, as the enter a venue shining in gold, silver and festive accessories – an homage to the Bond villain’s own love for gold!

The Mozaic culinary team will be presenting their very own treasures on the night with a specially prepared six- or eight-course degustation menu on offer for the evening.

Chef Chris Salans

Hokkaido Scallop



Pompano Ceviche



The menus will feature dishes of impeccable quality, starting with ‘The Last Amuse Bouches of the Year’, served with Champagne to set the pace of the evening. Highlights from the menus include: Pompano Ceviche with Kalamansi Tiger Milk and Black Rice; Hokkaido Scallop with French Vanilla Bean, Swedish Turnip baked in Ash; Crispy Seared Foie Gras and Duck Breast with Manchego Cheese Gnocchi, Duck Consommé; and Valrhona Dark Chocolate Mousse with Roasted Banana, Caramelised Peanuts and Miso.

A handpicked wine pairing has been curated especially for the dinner, featuring the best imported wines from around the world.



The dinner prices for the evening are:

• 6 Courses: IDR 1.100.000++

(Wine Pairing: IDR 990.000++)

• 8 Courses: IDR 1.500.000++

(Wine Pairing: IDR 1.250.000++)

So, if you are looking to welcome 2021 with a James Bond level sophistication, with an exquisite fine dining dinner in the grounds of a tropical garden, head to Mozaic’s Goldfinger this New Year’s Eve. Seating is limited to guarantee social distancing.

Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique

Book: +628113943288 (WA)

[email protected]

mozaic-bali.com

