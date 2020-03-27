For the Attention of All British Nationals in Indonesia What's On | Written By, Life on the Island |

On behalf of the British Embassy in Jakarta, NOW! would like to share this important message to all all British Nationals currently in Indonesia. If possible, please share to a friend if relevant to their situation.

“Since 16 March The Foreign Office has advised against all but non-essential travel outside the UK. Other countries are rapidly either closing their borders or implementing restrictive measures in response to the global pandemic. British Nationals could find themselves unable to travel, in quarantine, out of pocket or unable to get back to the UK. British Nationals who remain, whether travelling or living overseas, should be prepared for new restrictive measures to be introduced at short notice.

The Government of Indonesia is announcing more COVID19 cases. There is an increasing risk that the healthcare system here will come under significant further strain. Access to routine and emergency healthcare for British Nationals may be limited. The number of international flights out of Indonesia is reducing daily, so you may not be able to leave Indonesia when you had planned to. Both flights and medical evacuation may become impossible to obtain, or become very expensive if you do not depart soon.

Therefore British nationals in Indonesia who wish to leave, should make arrangements to do so as soon as possible. There is a real risk you won’t be able to leave later on if you do stay. Read more of our travel advice here – https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/indonesia

Given this unfolding situation described above, we at British Embassy Jakarta are working hard to:

1) Help British Nationals who want to leave to do so, via commercial airlines, as soon as possible.

2) Ensuring Brits whose plans have been disrupted, are able to extend their visa, should they elect to stay.

Flights are still available at present, especially from Jakarta. We have received assurances you will not be quarantined if in transit within Indonesia (e.g. Bali to Jakarta) if you are not showing symptoms. Please contact the airlines or your travel agent urgently to arrange your flights if you wish to leave.

For British Nationals who do elect to stay in Indonesia through this period, please follow the advice of local authorities. You must be ready to comply with local isolation, testing or quarantine requirements, and will need to rely on the local health system.

We recommend all Brits routinely check this page on the Coronavirus – which includes the latest information on safety and security, entry requirements and travel warnings https://www.gov.uk/guidance/travel-advice-novel-Coronavirus.

If you are facing immediate difficulties, you can call us 24/7 on local Phone: 021 23565200 – you will need to listen to the menu options and select ‘Emergency Consular Assistance’.

You can also send us a Direct Message on Facebook (British Embassy Jakarta), Instagram or Twitter (both UK in Indonesia) if you have any questions; but please be aware there may be a delay in responding given volume of queries at present.”