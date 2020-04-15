Food Donations That Need Your Help in Bali

As businesses struggle, people are laid-off and charitable organisations lose their funding, we call on the community in Bali and around the world to help these worthy causes. These are centred on movements and organisations that are currently helping with food, as this is a very basic and necessary human need.

Thank you for your kindness.

Scholars of Sustenance

SOS Indonesia have long been helping with the food waste issue in Bali by collecting surplus food from hotels, resorts and restaurants, and – after checking each batch of collected food – donating meals to organisations in need on the island.

Currently they are committed to providing food for 13 orphanages and 4 charitable organisations in Bali (1,500 people). However, as supplies from hotels and resorts run low, they are calling for community support in providing basic food supplies. Their campaign Bali Strong calls for help from individuals, businesses and more. They accept food donations directly (drop off and pick up). Find out other ways to support Scholars of Sustenance here.

Drop Off Details: https://www.facebook.com/SOSBaliStrong/ +6282145611119 || +62812392365664 || www.scholarsofsustenance.org

Dinners on Me

Started by members of Bali’s food and beverage industry, Dinners on Me attempts to tackle several problems at once. The goal is to help stabilise a part of the Balinese economy by (a) continuing to support local suppliers / producers (b) continuing to provide employment for restaurant workers.





Dinners on Me is providing food to medical centres and other communities in need, whilst simultaneously keeping sectors of the food and beverage industry active. Above show’s the kitchen at ‘Hatch’, a restaurant in Uluwatu, doing their part. So why not buy dinner for someone by donating? Looking for monetary donation.

Donation details: https://www.instagram.com/dinnersonme.id/

Solemen Indonesia Food Drive

Before the Coronavairus pandemic Solemen Indonesia’s Outreach Programmes were being supported with donations from private corporate donations as well as by partnering with small businesses and social organisations in Bali and Australia.But due to the severe impact of the present pandemic on our partners’ revenues, Solemen’s funding has nosedived by 75%.





Many have lost jobs; livelihoods have disappeared and support systems are now almost completely unavailable. Solemen needs your help to provide food to families and/or nutritional milk to malnourished children. Solemen works closely with some of the most disadvantaged communities on the island.

They are asking for help to buy Buy a food parcel (AUD$20/ IDR 200.000); a food parcel to sustain a family for 2 weeks (AUD$40/ IDR 400.000); or buy nutritional milk for a malnourished child (AUD$60/ IDR 600.000). Looking for monetary donation.



More details on their donation page: https://gogetfunding.com/savelivesinbalinow/



Kita Peduli Indonesia

Since 2002, Kita Peduli Indonesia has helped people deal with the aftermaths of disaster, be it natural or human-made. This was initially a group of friends who eventually created a formal foundation in 2019, Yayasan Kita Peduli Indonesia (We Care Indonesia). They have a whole network of transport, Bali based doctors associations, Red Cross Indonesia (PMI) and more.





In light of COVID-19, Kita Peduli Indonesia has added distributing basic food packages around Bali. These are delivered to different groups as different packages (Package 1) Students/lower income employee in need (Package 2) Low-income Family (Package 3) Head of family with toddlers.



They accept any types of donation and will be distributed as a first-hand distribution to the hospital in needs and the most fragile communities in Bali. Looking for food drop or monetary donations.

Donation Details: www.kitapeduliindonesia.or.id

+62811 396 945 || Jl. Daksina No. 3 Batu Belig