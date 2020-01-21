Fish Market Petitenget Serves Up Italian-Inspired Seafood

Quickly becoming a favourite among the island’s expats and visitors, the recently opened Fish Market Petitenget offers the freshest locally sourced seafood selection, handpicked daily by the experienced Chef Edoardo Pilati. Upon entering the venue, you can’t miss the fish stall where the fresh daily selection of snapper, tiger prawn, grouper, oyster, squid and more are on display, ready for you to choose, weigh and grill; or order one of the all time classic Italian seafood dishes cooked in the kitchen, such as bruschetta with stracciatella and home made marinated anchovies, octopus and potato salad, clam sauté, red snapper with tomato olives and capers sauce and more.

Enjoy your bite with a glass of wine, with a carefully crafted aperol spritz or habitué’s favourite classic negroni. There’s a secret backyard bar through a trap door where parties kick off on the weekend, but don’t tell anybody!

Fish Market Petitenget

Jalan Petitenget 69x, Seminyak

+62 878 6173 0074

Instagram: @fishmarketpetitenget