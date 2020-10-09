Fire Sale Week 4: Distant Escapes and Staycations

Every week, NOW! Bali shares exclusive voucher deals from around the island – including stays, dining experiences, activities and more.

These deals are only available to buy for one week, but purchased vouchers are valid from 3 to 12 months, depending on the offer.

Welcome to Week Four: 5 October – 11 October 2020.

This week you’ll find amazing escapes and staycation experiences that take you ‘out of the south’ and into the wilderness of ‘real Bali’. You’ll find barefoot luxury in east Bali, island comfort on Nusa Penida, cosiness in the crisp Bedugul highlands and a unique road trip experience in a campervan!

The NOW! Bali Fire Sale is powered by Megatix for easy and secure online transactions. Purchase directly on the website.

Don’t miss a week of NOW! Bali’s Fire Sale:

sign up to the mailing list now!

What’s in Week Four?

35% Off Alila Manggis | East Bali Escape





Enjoy a Wellness Staycation at Alila Manggis, East Bali, one of the island’s original destinations for barefoot luxury.



This exlusive offer presents a stay at 35% off normal rate: IDR 1,399,000 nett per night. Inclusive of:

Daily a-la-carte Breakfast for two

24hr rolling check-in/check-out

Validity: 5 October 2020 – 31 March 2021, for Indonesian Residents only.



Purchase Voucher

TERMS AND CONDITIONS.

► Valid 05 October 2020 – 31 March 2021 only.

► The voucher cannot be extended to any other period.

► Voucher must be presented upon booking.

40% Off Adiwana Warnakali | Nusa Penida Escape











Enjoy a 3-Day, 2-Night experience at Nusa Penida’s all-new and only four star resort – Adiwana Warnakali.



Your experience is on offer for 40% less than normal rates: IDR 2.000.000 for 2 nights. (Validity: Immediately until 31 October 2021 (1 year validity)

Inclusive of:

• Complimentary upgrade to Ocean View Suite Room (based on availability)

• Complimentary one time floating breakfast

• Complimentary one time discovery dive class at Warnakali Dive Center (reservation one day in advance required)

• 30% OFF on Tejas Spa and F&B

• Complimentary pick up and drop to hotel from Toya Pakeh Harbor

Purchase Voucher

Terms & Conditions

• Advance reservation at the latest 7 days prior to arrival is required; rooms are subject to availability at time of booking

• Confirm your reservation by contacting the property directly at +62361 6207000 and [email protected]

• The voucher is only redeemable at the specific property

• Please quote your voucher number at time of booking

• The voucher is fully transferable

• No children under 12 years allowed

• Surcharge for third person or children of 12 years & above is at IDR 500.000 net/room/night, inclusive of extra bed and meals

• All additional surcharges are paid directly at the property

•This special promotion is not combinable with any other promotions

• Final sales price includes VAT and Service Charge

• Unable to check-in/out on 14 March 2021 (Nyepi Day)

30% Off Bali Campers | Road Trip Escape





Take a road trip to your favourite destinations on the island with Bali Camper, fully kitted out, custom campervans!



Enjoy 30% off original rates for this all-new Bali roadtrip experience: IDR 1.300.00 for 2 nights of campervan rental. Validity: 15 October – 31 December 2020, (25 Years and Above Only)



Purchase Voucher

Terms and Conditions

• For bookings please contact directly to: +62-821-4679-8100 or [email protected]

• Voucher valid from 15 October to 31 December 2020

• Rental rules apply , please check directly on our website

17% Off Strawberry Hill | Bedugul Escape





Cool down in the highlands of Bali, Bedugul, where crisp and fresh air await. Strawberry Hill Bali, brought to you by the owners of the original Poppies Bali, offers a charming escape in the mountains. Validity: 31 December 2020



Enjoy this Bedugul escape for ~17% off their original rates at: IDR 599.000/nett per cabin, including full breakfast.

Strawberry Hill is a 17-room hotel comprising individual mountain cabins, providing a very private and very safe experience, when compared to larger properties. Each cabin is cleaned and sanitised daily, and once a guest checks out the windows are opened for airflow, and a deep cleaning process is carried out.

Purchase Voucher

Terms and Conditions

• To book, please call (62 368) 21265 or email to [email protected]

• When booking please present voucher

• Valid until 31 December 2020