A carnivorous new weekend indulgence has launched at Chupacabras, Ubud’s latest South American grill dining destination. Collaborating with Australian premium wagyu beef supplier, Westholme, Chupacabras presents their All-You-Can-Eat Beef Brunch, taking place every Saturday afternoon.

The brunch takes on an a la carte format, eight unique and specially curated dishes able to be ordered as guests please. At the heart of each dish is the incredible flavours of Westholme’s premium wagyu, whose nature-based approach has created a distinct quality to their beef. In their Northern Australian ranches, they manage cattle that roam freely across millions of acres of rangelands for four to five years.

With the right ingredients in hand, it was up to Chupacabras’ Executive Chef Mauro Santarelli and his team to introduce this premium wagyu to South American grilling methods and create dishes which are individually distinct for the brunch’s meat-focused menu.

This has certainly been achieved, with the menu displaying creative ways of infusing wagyu into different styles. Examples include more delicate flavours of the Pate de Hígado de Vaca & Mermelada de Banana (Liver Pate with Banana Jam and Plums) or the Lengua a la Vinagreta (vinaigrette beef tongue, riojana sauce and peppers demi-glace). Heartier (literally) dishes include Anticuchos de Corazón (Beef Heart Anticuchos with salsa verde), plus fabulous spreads of Westholme Wagyu Ribeye served with asparagus and black truffle, to a Striploin over sautéed spinach and parmesan. A dessert dish of Cheesecake with sweet potato jam makes for a sweet closing.

For anyone who loves their meat, the Chupacabras x Westholme brunch invites diners to eat their fill from 12pm to 4pm. Priced at IDR 795,000++, enjoy unlimited orders of the all-beef menu, whilst taking in the fabulous atmosphere of the restaurant, perched high on Ubud’s Sayan valley with fabulous views. Complement the weekend indulgence with free-flow wine, or wine and cocktail packages, courtesy of the upstairs cocktail bar, Arriba.

+62 822 6656 0851

dinewithus@chupacabrasbali.com

@chupacabrasbali

chupacabrasbali.com