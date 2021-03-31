Cliffside Escape: An Exquisite Easter at Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali

Easter is upon us and this heart-warming holiday presents the perfect opportunity for you to spend quality time and reconnect with your family and loved ones. That’s where the luxurious cliffside Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali comes in with its exquisite Easter promotions set to make your celebrations a memorable experience.

Easter weekend often presents a sufficient amount of time to whisk your family away on a quick getaway, so why not make the most of your Easter weekend with the enticing Easter deals at Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali. Take the time to relax, recharge, reconnect and indulge in the luxurious accommodation and facilities of this high-end resort.

The resort welcomes you to indulge in an unforgettable Easter getaway with an extra special two-night staycation. The Easter Eggs-tatic Package offers rates starting from IDR 3,800,000++ per night, inclusive of daily breakfast, a BBQ dinner on Good Friday, a 30-minute foot or back massage, Easter activities, and return transfers within Badung area are included. This offer is available for immediate bookings for stays from 2-4 April 2021.





Furthermore, the resort invites those who are looking to enjoy a feast fit for kings on Good Friday with an Easter Special BBQ Dinner at the resort’s Crudo Terrace on Friday, 2 April 2021 from 6pm – 10pm. Indulge in a wonderful evening at the poolside venue featuring a variety of BBQ delights and a myriad of culinary stations as a live saxophonist and live band set the mood during the magical sunset.

The dinner is priced at IDR 500,000 nett per person (children aged 6-12 years old diner for 50% off). Free-flow wine, cocktail and beer are available for IDR 450,000 per hour.





For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 209 0300 or email reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com. To book directly, click here!

Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Uluwatu

+62 361 209 0300

reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com

sixsenses.com