Episode 1 – The NOW! Bali Podcast

This is the first episode of The NOW! Bali Podcast, an audio experience of Bali through stories surrounding culture, heritage, folklore and more. We bring this episode to you weekly so please subscribe to stay up to date!



In this debut episode of The NOW! Bali Podcast, we share the story of Jero Gede Mecaling, an old animist myth surrounding the ‘Honourable Fanged One’, written by Jean Couteau.

Jero Gede Mecaling is said to be the bringer of death and disease; a timely myth to discuss for the COVID-19 situation taking place during the recording.

