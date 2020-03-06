Enter Shambhala : Experience Rejuvenation at COMO Uma Canggu Indulge | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Inside COMO Uma Canggu, a wellness retreat presents age-old health traditions in a stylish, almost futuristic setting.

Nestled in the heart of Canggu lies one of the island’s finest wellness sanctuary, COMO Shambhala Retreat, located within COMO Uma Canggu. As part of the international COMO Hotels and Resorts brand, well-known for its ethos on health and modern lifestyle, COMO Shambhala Retreat specialises in firsthand healing and holistic treatments by an assembly of expert therapists.

Designed in an elegant, white-dominated and modern style that almost feels futuristic, COMO Shambhala Retreat features eight treatment suites, including six single rooms and two double rooms, each equipped with a shower and several amenities. Before your treatment, you’ll be asked to fill in a form with questions regarding your current medical and health status that the therapists might need to be aware of.

The eclectic selection of Asian-inspired therapies offered is curated by COMO Shambhala, the wellness pedestal of the COMO brand, and utilises products as well as COMO’s signature blends that have been meticulously chosen to complement the available treatments. From Ayurvedic marma to massages, as well as classic beauty treatments, the comprehensive range of options at this wellness haven caters to all.

If you’re seeking for a restorative and wholesome treatment, the COMO Shambhala Massage is the choice for you. The signature treatment at this wellness haven is a nurturing massage that utilises their concoction of calming massage oils to ease the mind and soothingly revitalise the body. This particular treatment uses gentle pressure and is the idyllic choice for those dedicated to improving their overall health, both body and mind.

The therapists have been well-trained to treat guests with the utmost care from start to finish. Before the treatment begins, the therapists will explain to guests about the treatment they’ve chosen as well as inquiring about any specific areas of discomfort that need extra care.

Other holistic treatments available include authentic Indonesian Massage using traditional Javanese essential oils; restorative Deep Tissue Massage that drains toxins and deep-held tension; Prenatal Massage that includes a floral footbath, full body and facial massage; Taksu Massage, which increases blood circulation and relieves tight muscles; Thai Massage; Indian Head Massage; and Reflexology.

COMO Shambhala Retreat is open daily from 9am to 9pm. For more information or reservations, please email to [email protected]

COMO Uma Canggu

Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan, Echo Beach, Canggu

+62 361 302 2209

[email protected]

comohotels.com/umacanggu