Ensō: Bringing People Together One Sushi at a Time Dining News | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Making its way into Canggu’s vibrant culinary scene, Ensō is a brand-new Japanese restaurant that boasts an eclectic selection of authentic Japanese cuisine in a comfortable and contemporary setting.

The name Ensō is inspired by the Japanese calligraphy of a circle which represents togetherness as well as perfection and imperfection. It is in turn derived from the sacred symbol in Zen Buddhism meaning circle, or circle of togetherness. Through this name and symbol, Ensō aims to bring people together over delicious food.

The design…

The restaurant is designed in a modern style with light-coloured wood interiors, expansive spaces and bright lighting. The restaurant incorporates the symbolism of togetherness with circular shapes adorned throughout the restaurant, from the entrance door and the lights on the second floor to the mirrors in the bathroom.









The restaurant is divided into four main areas including the booth area for a more intimate private dining experience, the sushi area where guests can witness the itamae (sushi chef) prepare the freshly-made sushi, the second-floor area where guests can dine in a traditional Japanese floor seating and the bar area where guests can savour in thirst-quenching cocktails.





The menu…

Ensō’s menu has been meticulously crafted to present the most authentic Japanese experience in the neighbourhood, featuring an eclectic selection of Japanese favourites including nigiri, sashimi, sushi rolls, makimono, agemono and many more. All of the dishes are freshly prepared by the talented chefs using the freshest ingredients sourced locally as well as from Australia and Japan.







Taking into consideration the vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free demographic in Canggu, the restaurant also offers diners with vegan options on the menu. A must-try from the vegan option is the dashi made from shitake mushroom.







For a wholesome experience, pair your meal with the signature cocktails at Ensō which puts a contemporary spin on classic cocktails such as the gin and tonic with cucumber ice cubes and yuzu with a slice of melon.







Open daily from 4pm – 11pm, Ensō presents a casual dining destination where people can come together and enjoy each other’s company over authentic Japanese cuisine. The restaurant can accommodate up to 120 guests, with bookings available to be made for up to a maximum of 20 people.

Ensō

Jl. Tanah Barak No. 19, Canggu

+62 812 3909 1550

@enso.sushi.bali

facebook.com/enso.sushi.bali