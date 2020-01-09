Embrace the Spirit of the Lunar New Year at COMO Uma Ubud What's On | Written By, Life on the Island |

Withdraw into the serene hills of Ubud this Lunar New Year and celebrate the Year of the Rat at the tropical sanctuary of COMO Uma Ubud. Embrace this special time of the year in the enchanting ambience of this wellness resort and leave with a renewed sense of hope for prosperity and fortune.

Nestled on the verdant surroundings of Tjampuhan Valley, COMO Uma Ubud presents a luxurious retreat with comfortable and relaxed accommodations.

Enclosed within its rich Balinese landscape and cultural surroundings, COMO Uma Ubud is renowned as a centre for peace, harmony and wellness. The resort provides a variety of health and well-being practices, from a range of massages, therapies and facials to scenic, open-air yoga sessions and expertly guided wellness sessions.





This Lunar New Year, the resort encourages you to experience a rejuvenating stay with special offers guaranteed to leave you feeling renewed and hopeful for the year ahead.

For guests staying between 15 January 2020 and 15 February 2020, you will receive IDR 1,188,888 resort credit to put towards:

– Food and drink at Uma Cucina, where you can sample a range of Italian-inspired delights.

– Wellness treatments at COMO Shambhala Retreat, from mind-body disciplines to nurturing massages.

– A purification ceremony at Sebatu Holy Spring, where your entire body is submerged in the temple’s holy spring water.





The offer allows you to take full advantage of the experiences to be had at the peaceful retreat. Terms and Conditions include:

– Non-refundable

– Stays must be a minimum of three nights

– Not applicable for stays in the Ubud Room category

– Blackout dates apply

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 320 2218 or email [email protected]

COMO Uma Ubud

Jalan Raya Sanggingan No. 21, Kedewatan, Ubud

+62 361 320 2218

[email protected]

comohotels.com/umaubud

