Embers Presents Rustic Mediterranean Flavours in Ubud

Comfortably nestled within the brand-new Villas at Bisma Eight, the recently-opened Embers presents diners with a culinary concept unique to Ubud, with its freshly harvested ingredients and organic, homegrown farm-to-table produce as well as locally-sourced meat and seafood.

The mission of the restaurant was to showcase international dishes that complement the rich local produce and ingredients available in Ubud. The flavours of Greek, Italian and North African cuisine stood out the most, thus the idea of serving Mediterranean delicacies was born. They also realised that Balinese and Mediterranean chefs share a common thread, in a sense that they are familiar with creating dishes that elevate rustic recipes and ingredients to new heights.









The menu has been meticulously crafted to present a seamless blend of comforting, rustic options alongside innovative creations that will surely please the palate of diners. The tantalising dishes served at Embers include Fresh Oysters for starters, sumptuous mains such as Pan-roasted Barramundi and Braised lamb shank, and sweet delights such as Cheese Trio or Chocolate & Cherries.









The restaurant also offers an eclectic collection of cocktails that incorporate herbs, spices, fruits and plants that once passed through the Mediterranean trading rounds. The menu is designed with a refined style with inspirations from the central Balinese terroir. These invigorating cocktails include the Classicos, which combines hints of herb, bark, root and wood with higher strong spirits for classic enhancements such as The Amaro; and the Novellos, which are vibrant and daring drinks inspired by local fruits and flowers such as Agricola.









Embers is open daily from 7am – 11pm. Available for reservations or intimate group bookings.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 908 88880 or email [email protected]



Embers

Jl. Bisma No. 97, Ubud

+62 361 908 8888

[email protected]

embersubud.com