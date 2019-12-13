Eat, Drink & Play at The Beach House

Having opened mid-2019, Away Bali Legian Camakila’s signature restaurant and bar, The Beach House, offers a destination for those seeking indulgence in Legian. The venue comprises three different areas; grass area with a vintage VW Combi serving various favourite drinks, restaurant and bar with an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, and a rooftop and sports bar with the magnificent bird’s eye view of this bustling area. Here you will be taken on a journey of relaxation, while enjoying sumptuous food and refreshing drinks – all without having to burn a hole in your wallet. The menu and décor have been curated to ensure you really feel like you are at your own private beach house, with awesome daytime and nighttime views of the Ocean, interrupted only by some of the most spectacular sunsets Bali’s south coast is famous for.

A must-try at The Beach House is the All Day Brunch menu with its best-seller brunch bowl “Brown Rice and Quinoa Green Bowl” (mixed leaf salad with cucumber and carrot julienne, quinoa, lentils, tomato cherry, brown rice and walnut pesto); add chicken or tuna as you like.

With motto “Eat, Drink and Play”, The Beach House is one of the best places to have brunch with the view of Legian Beach.

The Beach House

Away Bali Legian Camakila

Jalan Padma Utara, Legian

+62 361 752 877

www.awaybalilegiancamakila.com