A Stunning East Bali Wedding at Candi Beach Resort & Spa What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Experience the most memorable wedding of your dreams at the stunning Candi Beach Resort & Spa, where the tranquil ambience seamlessly blends with the beautiful scenery and natural charm to present the ultimate wedding of a lifetime.

Bali’s natural beauty makes it one of the most popular wedding destinations in the world, where love-struck couples from around the globe travel to the island just to get their picture-perfect happily-ever-after. When one thinks of weddings in Bali, you’d typically think of the majestic cliffs of Uluwatu or the lush jungles of Ubud as the cliché venues. Well, Candi Beach Resort & Spa is offering a different wedding experience away from the hustle and bustle of South Bali.

Tropical Coconut Garden

Ocean View Rooftop Gazebo

Comfortably nestled in the tranquil and pristine surroundings of East Bali, Candi Beach Resort & Spa invites you to create ever-lasting memories as you exchange “I Do’s” with your soul mate. Providing versatility at its finest, the resort showcases a diverse range of wedding venues throughout its establishment, including the tropical coconut garden, the beachfront sand terrace, the ocean view rooftop gazebo and the beachfront wooden terrace. Candi Beach Resort & Spa is ready to assist you in organising the most special day of your life with carefully crafted romantic details and intimate touches.

Beachfront Sand Terrace

Beachfront Wooden Terrace

About The Resort

Located along the white sands of Mendira Beach, Candi Beach Resort & Spa enjoys the calm and peaceful atmosphere of Bali’s east coast. A 90-minute drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport, the resort boasts an idyllic tropical haven surrounded by palm-fringed gardens and unspoiled beaches. Equipped with 124 spacious guestrooms, the resort provides luxurious living with comfortable accommodations and services.

Beautifully designed with traditional Balinese architecture, the resort combines natural tones, elegant interiors and local materials in perfect harmony with its natural surroundings. The turquoise water of the swimming pool overflowing into the azure ocean creates the ideal place to spend long dreamy days under the sun.

For more information or reservations please call +62 363 412 243 or email [email protected]

Candi Beach Resort & Spa

Jl. Raya Candi Dasa, Mendira, Karangasem

+62 363 412 243

[email protected]

candibeachbali.com