Make Way for Dreamwave Donuts

“The inception of dreams happens in the Dreamwave state.” Making its way through the eat streets of Canggu with a big splash, Dreamwave Donuts is no ordinary doughnut shop.

Open since late February 2020, Dreamwave Donuts presents itself as an experience destination, a place to detach from daily life and dive into a multisensory journey of indulgence through their freshly-handmade vegan doughnuts and specialty coffee.

This doughnut haven offers an eclectic variety of doughnuts, made fresh daily, with 11 different flavours to cater to every palate. With a colourful and enticing presentation, it’s hard not to get excited by the doughnuts available.

The doughnuts sold include Peanut Butter & Jelly, Blueberries & Cream, Triple Chocolate, Mango & Vanilla, Toasted Almond, Kemangi & Pistachio, Tiramisu, Strawberry Jam, Lemon Drop, Klepon and Cinnamon Sugar. The doughnuts are priced at IDR 40,000 except for Cinnamon Sugar which is priced at IDR 35,000. You can also purchase a 6-pack with a doughnut combination of your choice for IDR 195,000.

Dreamwave Donuts strives to endorse best business practices and are committed to environmental sustainability, fair trade and social justice. They’ve done this through the minimalistic and plastic-free venue, a zero-waste driven kitchen and supporting an alternating lineup of local charities from their doughnut and coffee sales.

Sleek and simple, the futuristic, yet, minimalist design of the establishment was conceived through the integration of Balinese traditions. Balinese temple stones adorn the exteriors, whilst Sungkai wood (Kayu Sungkai) furnish the floor-to-ceiling interiors. The kitchen team utilises a variety of fresh and locally-sourced produce to create the savoury plant-based doughnuts and coffee.

If you’re on the hunt for a place to catch up with friends or a quiet place to work over delicious vegan doughnuts and good coffee, Dreamwave Donuts is the joint for you.





Dreamwave Donuts is open daily from 9am to 6pm… or until they’re sold out.

Dreamwave Donuts

Jl. Tanah Barak, Canggu

+62 877 5025 1868

[email protected]

@dreamwavedonuts