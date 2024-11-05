Long established as Bali’s nuanced epicentre of culture and heritage, Ubud is beloved for its serene and stunning locale. Home to expansive paddy fields, steep ravines, and rolling hills, the landscape instinctively inspires a rustic charm that is often yearned by fatigued urbanites and city dwellers.

Nestled amidst the cultural heart of Bali’s highlands, Luwak Estate stands as a tropical sanctuary that echoes the cultural wealth and artisanal heritage of Ubud, delivering all the amenities of a high-end resort in a modest setting that inspires spatial awareness and healthy living.

Situated near Ubud Centre, a short still along Jalan Sweta unveils two- and three-bedroom villas, each designed with meticulous consideration for every convenience. Set around a peaceful courtyard, each of the seven villas is brimming in gentle, natural muted hues of white and terracotta, tastefully furnished with locally sourced timber from Balinese craftsmen. Tucked behind the walls of each private villa, guests will discover a private pool, an open-air living space, a kitchenette, and a verdant garden.

The two- and three-bedroom villas have been carefully crafted to provide guests with the comforts of a home away from home. The two-bedroom villa is a cosy 158 sqm abode. In contrast, the three-bedroom villas boast an astonishing 260 sqm haven, more than enough space for small groups to gather and enjoy a relaxing escape in utmost privacy.

The villas and their surroundings were designed to allow guests to deeply connect with Ubud’s rich history, cuisine and culture of Central Bali. The resort is beyond a place to stay, they bring guests closer to the land. The on-site Palapa serves Indonesian-inspired, locally sourced cuisine, while Alur delivers a rejuvenating and luxurious spa experience. The resort also features an event space that hosts cultural performances, whilst the co-working space allows guests to find time to do some work.

The villas reflect Luwak Estate’s affirmation of what Ubud means to them, hoping guests will experience an unforgettable stay and create everlasting memories to be cherished for long. Rates for the villas start from USD 320++ per night for the two-bedroom villas and USD 512++ per night for the three-bedroom villas.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 900 0552 or visit luwakestate.com

