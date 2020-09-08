Discover the Archipelago: Indonesian Heritage Society Brings Their Lecture Series Online

The Indonesian Heritage Society (IHS) is a non-profit organisation offering the opportunity to learn more about the rich cultural heritage of Indonesia. The varied activities of the organisation, including explorers, lectures, study groups, and tours, provide a stepping stone to discover the culture, life, history and art of this vast archipelago.

Based in Jakarta, the society used to run regular events (before the pandemic) where like-minded, culturally curious folk would gather to learn about the Indonesian archipelago over a vast category of topics. This could include historical and cultural learnings, perhaps about an ancient or indigenous craft, uncovering national cuisine or discussing wildlife.

Whilst Covid-19 has made it difficult to hold in-person lectures and events, this marks a huge opportunity as the Indonesian Heritage Society is now bringing their lecture series online – this means anyone from around the Indonesia, and even the world, can tune in and discover the riches of Indonesian heritage from the comfort and safety of their home.

Their first event, ‘Selamat Datang’ (meaning welcome), will be held on 16 September 2020; this will be an introductory webinar into what the Indonesian Heritage Society does as well as an outline of the upcoming program the society will hold this year. This will be held on Zoom and will be the best way to understand what the society has to offer.

Who is this event for? Well, IHS says its for those who want to discover the secrets and wonders of Indonesia, meet new like-minded friends and, eventually, take part in adventures around the country as well.



To take part in ‘Selamat Datang’, this introductory event, sign up here:

http://bit.ly/ihsselamatdatang

Date: Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Time: 4PM Jakarta time | 5PM Bali time

Hosted on Zoom

http://heritagejkt.org