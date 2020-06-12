Dining with a Distance: Bali Restaurants Ready to Serve You

Missing a night out for dinner? Or just a moment to yourself for a cup of coffee outside of the house? If so, you’ll be glad to hear that some Bali restaurants have opened up again to accommodate you. Opening with social distancing protocols to ensure that you’re remain safe for your meal out.

The Butchers Club Bali (Seminyak)

This popular burger joint and steakhouse has reopened its doors to feed your guilty cravings! Whilst they reopen with the smaller menu, you’ll still find their glorious, dry-aged burgers (like their Double Happiness and Miss Piggy), served with fries and soft drink. Their house cut, dry-aged steaks are also a favourite, with up to 400gr of meat awaiting consumption! Their sides and special menu are available too.

During these times The Butchers Club Bali is offering reduced prices on their menu, and to add to that their Happy Hours (4-6pm) invites you for a Bintang starting at IDR 25.000, House Pours for IDR 60.00 and 50 percent off their signature cocktails! Also available for delivery and takeaway.

Open Monday to Sunday, 12pm-9pm.

facebook.com/ButchersClubBali/

Kebun Bistro (Ubud)

An absolute favourite for local residents and tourists, Kebun Bistro is a charming Provençal-style eatery that offers authentic Mediterranean-Classic European delicacies set in a rustic, casual dining atmosphere. Found on Jalan Hanoman, a favourite street for pedestrians prowling the boutiques left and right.

Kebun Bistro champions itself with its artisan foods, bread and patisseries freshly-baked daily and fine wines. Some of NOW!’s favourites include: Classic Escargot, Herb Roasted Lamb Chop and the delightful Le Mille-Feuille.

Open from 3pm-9pm. Book in advance.

kebunbistro.com

Boy’N’Cow (Seminyak)

If you’re in the mood for meat, head over to popular steakhouse Boy’N’Cow. Boy N Cow’s grain and grass-fed beef are sourced from sustainable farms in Australia and the United States and are aged for 28 days on site. The quality of your steak is care-fully monitored throughout the intimate cooking sequence.

This Seminyak steakhouse is now open again with social distance dining protocols and Covid-19 hygiene regulations, allowing you sink your teeth into a juicy slab fresh at their table. Dining bookings available at three slots: 5pm, 6.30pm and 8pm.

Open Thursdays – Sundays,

5pm-9pm. Booking’s essential.

boyncow.com

Ji Terrace by the Sea (Canggu)

Enjoy views of the ocean at this exquisite rooftop terrace of Ji Restaurant. Looking out over BatuBolong Beach from its third story perch, you’ll not only get a good dose of Vitamin Sea, but also Vitamin D in this breezy, al-fresco terrace.

Start the day with their Asian and globally-inspired, tropical breakfast, dive into smoothie bowls, gourmet egg dishes, fresh bread and pastries, Indonesian-style delights and sip on the finest Java coffee fresh from their own Kawisari plantation. Breakfast is available from 7 am pm to 12.30 pm, after which Ji’ opens for its regular modern Japanese menu from 12.30 pm – 9 pm.

Open from 7am-9pm.

jirestaurantbali.com