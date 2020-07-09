Dine at Home by Chris Salans: A Fine Dining Experience Right at Home

After re-opening both of his restaurants in Ubud, Chris Salans and the Mozaic Group are excited to introduce a brand-new product. Indulge in a fine dining experience at the comfort of your own home as Chris Salans launches ‘Dine at Home by Chris Salans’.

On 1 June 2020, following months of training his team under the new international standards of hygiene and sanitation in response to the Covid-19 situation, Chris Salans and the Mozaic Group proudly re-opened Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique and Spice by Chris Salans in Ubud. Now, Chef Chris and his team have launched the latest product ─ ‘Dine at Home by Chris Salans’.

Foodies can now revel in the tantalising culinary creations of Chris Salans and enjoy a fine dining experience right at home: Featuring 20 simple and fun a la carte menu, all of the ingredients, which have been pre-cooked, chilled and hygienically-packaged, will be delivered straight to your doorstep. The instructions are simple: you’ll only need to warm up the ingredients and put the dishes together yourself. The prices are affordable and the delivery is free! To check out the menu for ‘Dine at Home by Chris Salans’, click here!

For more information or to check out the menu for ‘Dine at Home by Chris Salans’, please contact +62 812 6237 2506 (WhatsApp) or visit mozaic-bali.com/dineathome

At Mozaic Restaurant, guests are welcomed to the private dining experiences as well as private cooking sessions at The Workshop, situated at the back of its tropical garden. Guests will be able to enjoy exclusive access to the entire Workshop, with the option to experience a personalised cooking class or a customised lunch or dinner with the optional wine pairing. For the entire month of July, guests can enjoy a special 21% off discount. For more information, click here!

Spice by Chris Salans has also reopened its doors daily from 11am – 8pm. Serving contemporary Indonesian delicacies and cocktails, the laidback gastrobar now offers diners the chance to indulge in the rich flavours of Spice’s menu at home with its new delivery service. Those in the Ubud area can enjoy the delivery for free, as well as discounts of up to 30% for delivery. For more information, click here!







Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique

Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Ubud

+62 811 394 3288 (WhatsApp)

[email protected]

mozaic-bali.com

Spice by Chris Salans

Jl. Raya Ubud No. 23, Ubud

+62 821 1223 6423 (WhatsApp)

spicebali.com



