Dine-Around Bali… with Privileges

Imagine being able to enjoy some of Bali’s most popular dining destinations at 25% off the normal price. With over 80 popular restaurants already in the program, ‘Privileges’ is fast becoming a sought-after ‘dine-around’ rewards program on the island.

An important distinction between Privileges and other rewards promotions is that Privileges is not a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) discount program. Rather, it’s a premium Business-to-Business (B2B) membership that leading companies purchase to give as a reward (and to thank) their VIP customers.

Founded in Australia in 1991, by CEO Robert Leticq, Privileges is used by award-winning travel companies like Flight Centre and Discova Asia, as well as leading villas in Bali and Asia (Phuket, Koh Samui and Bangkok). Memberships are also issued to buyers of luxury automotive and fashion brands. Participating restaurants don’t pay anything to be included, however they are carefully selected by Privileges based on quality, reliability and popularity, so that members feel very special and ‘privileged’ when they visit these venues. Being exposed to such a desirable and ‘cashed-up’ target market is why many Bali restaurants regard Privileges as such an excellent and cost-effective marketing option.

Privileges memberships are primarily only issued as special ‘gifts’ by respected companies to their most valued customers. This ensures that the restaurants know they’re not targeting bargain-hunters, but great customers who are likely to spend more. Businesses such as hotels, wedding organisers and high-end villas can work with Privileges to ‘white label’ the membership with their own brand, to create a bespoke rewards program for the benefit of their VIP clients. Having launched in Bali in May 2018, Privileges is open to working strategically with more restaurants, as well as other successful businesses that want to use the program to exceed their customers’ expectations.

For more information please visit

www.privileges.cards or email [email protected]