Design-Forward Aloft Bali Seminyak Opens on Batu Belig

Made for global travellers who love open spaces, open thinking and open expression, Aloft Bali Seminyak opens along Batu Belig road to offer a fresh and contemporary stay experience on the island.

This design-forward hotel is minutes from the popular Batu Belig Beach, where visitors and residents alike flock to for the famed south Bali sunset. The hotel is inspired by the local Bali social scene, and with the beach culture in the area being the most vibrant, this is reflected even in the rooms and interior designs. There are 80 rooms on offer, with seven categories – from Aloft King to Urban Rooms – each presents an airy, loft-inspired space geared up with the latest in hospitality amenities. Two swimming pools are available for jumping in and beating the heat, one ground floor lap pool invites you to cool off, whilst their rooftop pool is an idyllic spot to soak up the sun and lounge in style. For those looking to stay in shape during their stay, Aloft’s Re:chargeSM gym allows guests to stretch, sprint, lift and pump day and night. Whilst the area is known for great food and beverage options, Aloft adds to the scene with their own offerings. Kahuna is the hotel’s all-day dining rooftop venue, offering a menu with a playful twist on international and local cuisine; W XYZ® Bar offers a space to enjoy some downtime with a drink in hand, paired with the curated playlist and game of pool. For travellers always on the go, Re:Fuel by AloftSM offers a quick food fix with light meals and refreshments that be picked up and taken away, great for that early morning surf or preparing for a road trip discover the island.

Aloft® Bali Seminyak



Jalan Batu Belig No. 228 , Seminyak

+62 361 6208888

aloftbaliseminyak.com