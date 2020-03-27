COVID-19 in Bali – Essential Information and Numbers

Like the rest of the world, people are now also being hit by the effects of COVID-19 in Bali. Whilst the tourism industry has dropped to almost null, authorities re-focus their efforts on ways to keep locals and residents safe.

This article is designed to provide essential information regarding COVID-19 in Bali, with important numbers and information. You will find: Emergency Numbers – Allocated COVID Hospitals – Reliable Information Sources – Consulate Numbers – Grocery Delivery Contacts



COVID-19 Emergency Information:

Call Centre to connect to Bali medical team who specifically treat COVID-19:

Please call 112 or (0361) 233333 .

Procedure: once called, the medical team will come to your home to do a COVID-19 medical check up, checking for symptoms. If necessary, the team will then take you or the effected person to one of the allocated hospitals.

National hotline: 119 ext 9 (https://www.covid19.go.id)

Official Allocated Hospitals:

Sanglah General Hospital

Jl. Diponegoro, Denpasar

(0361) 227 911 | www.sanglahhospitalbali.com

Wangaya RegionalGeneral Hospital

Jl. Kartini No.133, Dauh Puri Kaja, Denpasar

(0361) 222141 | www.wangayahospital.com

Bali Mandara Hospital

Jl. By Pass Ngurah Rai No.548, Sanur

(0361) 4490566 | https://rsbm.baliprov.go.id

Mangusada – Badung Regional General Hospital

Jalan Raya Kapal, Mangupura, Mengwi

(0361) 9006813 | http://www.rsudmangusada.badungkab.go.id

Univeristas Udayana Hospital

Jl. Rumah Sakit Unud, Jimbaran

(0361) 8953670 | https://rs.unud.ac.id

Tabanan General Hospital

Jl. Pahlawan No.14, Delod Peken, Kec. Tabanan

(0361) 811027 | https://rsud.tabanankab.go.id

Sanjiwani Hospital, Gianyar

Jl. Ciung Wanara-Gianyar No.2, Gianyar

(0362) 943049 | http://rsudsanjiwani.gianyarkab.go.id

Negara General Hospital

Jl. Wijaya Kusuma No.17, Baler Bale Agung, Kec. Negara

(0365) 41006 | http://www.rsunegara.co.id

Prama Giri Emas Hospital Gianyar

Sangsit, Sawan, Buleleng Regency

(0362) 3303884



Staying up to Date:

To be sure of what the current regulations are around the island (lockdowns, closures etc) it is best to follow the Provincial Government’s social media and keep notifications active for official letters from the Governor.



Facebook: www.facebook.com/pemprov.bali/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/pemprov_bali

If you do not understand Indonesian, NOW! Bali has now committed to posting translations (verbatim) of each of these releases in English, and will share (with a slight delay) on our own social media.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/nowbali

Instagram: www.instagram.com/nowbalimag

Note there is a lot of misinformation out there, please do not rely on second-hand information.

Other Important Numbers:

Provincial Government: 1500 451 / +62 361 251155

Whatsapp: 085792240799

Airport Information: +62 361 935 1011

Fire Department : +62 361 113

PLN (Electricy) : +62 361 123

Police : +62 361 110

Search & Rescue: +62 361 111 / 115 / 151

Bali Tourism Office: +62 361 222 387

Jl. S. Parman, Renon, Denpasar

Consulates in Bali

For expatriates or tourists on the island, you may need to contact your consulate for the latest information. Please go to our article on Consulates in Bali for the full, complete list.



https://nowbali.co.id/consulates-in-bali/

Ordering Groceries and Supplies

Bali Direct – www.balidirectstore.com

Bali Food Passion – www.balifoodpassion.com

Alive Food Store (Canggu and surrounds) – www.alivefoodstore.com

Kimia Farma does Medical Supply Deliveries – Check Google Maps for the closest store and call direct.

Home Life: Daily Inspirations

