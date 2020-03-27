COVID-19 in Bali – Essential Information and Numbers
Like the rest of the world, people are now also being hit by the effects of COVID-19 in Bali. Whilst the tourism industry has dropped to almost null, authorities re-focus their efforts on ways to keep locals and residents safe.
This article is designed to provide essential information regarding COVID-19 in Bali, with important numbers and information. You will find: Emergency Numbers – Allocated COVID Hospitals – Reliable Information Sources – Consulate Numbers – Grocery Delivery Contacts
COVID-19 Emergency Information:
Call Centre to connect to Bali medical team who specifically treat COVID-19:
Please call 112 or (0361) 233333 .
Procedure: once called, the medical team will come to your home to do a COVID-19 medical check up, checking for symptoms. If necessary, the team will then take you or the effected person to one of the allocated hospitals.
National hotline: 119 ext 9 (https://www.covid19.go.id)
Official Allocated Hospitals:
Sanglah General Hospital
Jl. Diponegoro, Denpasar
(0361) 227 911 | www.sanglahhospitalbali.com
Wangaya RegionalGeneral Hospital
Jl. Kartini No.133, Dauh Puri Kaja, Denpasar
(0361) 222141 | www.wangayahospital.com
Bali Mandara Hospital
Jl. By Pass Ngurah Rai No.548, Sanur
(0361) 4490566 | https://rsbm.baliprov.go.id
Mangusada – Badung Regional General Hospital
Jalan Raya Kapal, Mangupura, Mengwi
(0361) 9006813 | http://www.rsudmangusada.badungkab.go.id
Univeristas Udayana Hospital
Jl. Rumah Sakit Unud, Jimbaran
(0361) 8953670 | https://rs.unud.ac.id
Tabanan General Hospital
Jl. Pahlawan No.14, Delod Peken, Kec. Tabanan
(0361) 811027 | https://rsud.tabanankab.go.id
Sanjiwani Hospital, Gianyar
Jl. Ciung Wanara-Gianyar No.2, Gianyar
(0362) 943049 | http://rsudsanjiwani.gianyarkab.go.id
Negara General Hospital
Jl. Wijaya Kusuma No.17, Baler Bale Agung, Kec. Negara
(0365) 41006 | http://www.rsunegara.co.id
Prama Giri Emas Hospital Gianyar
Sangsit, Sawan, Buleleng Regency
(0362) 3303884
Staying up to Date:
To be sure of what the current regulations are around the island (lockdowns, closures etc) it is best to follow the Provincial Government’s social media and keep notifications active for official letters from the Governor.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/pemprov.bali/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/pemprov_bali
If you do not understand Indonesian, NOW! Bali has now committed to posting translations (verbatim) of each of these releases in English, and will share (with a slight delay) on our own social media.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/nowbali
Instagram: www.instagram.com/nowbalimag
Note there is a lot of misinformation out there, please do not rely on second-hand information.
Other Important Numbers:
Provincial Government: 1500 451 / +62 361 251155
Whatsapp: 085792240799
Airport Information: +62 361 935 1011
Fire Department : +62 361 113
PLN (Electricy) : +62 361 123
Police : +62 361 110
Search & Rescue: +62 361 111 / 115 / 151
Bali Tourism Office: +62 361 222 387
Jl. S. Parman, Renon, Denpasar
Consulates in Bali
For expatriates or tourists on the island, you may need to contact your consulate for the latest information. Please go to our article on Consulates in Bali for the full, complete list.
https://nowbali.co.id/consulates-in-bali/
Ordering Groceries and Supplies
Bali Direct – www.balidirectstore.com
Bali Food Passion – www.balifoodpassion.com
Alive Food Store (Canggu and surrounds) – www.alivefoodstore.com
Kimia Farma does Medical Supply Deliveries – Check Google Maps for the closest store and call direct.
