Cooking Bakwan Jagung: A Popular Indonesian Snack

On this week’s ‘Cook & Mix’, we will be sharing with you a recipe to make one of the most beloved Indonesian snacks ever: Bakwan Jagung.

Bakwan jagung (or corn fritters) is a deep-fried Indonesian dish that is often regarded as a snack, appetiser or side dish. This corn-based delicacy is typically eaten alongside a rice dish or as a scrumptious afternoon snack.

There are many variations of corn fritters around the world, such as the Southern United States, whose traditional cuisine incorporates a lot of deep-fried foods, just like Indonesia. The difference is, bakwan jagung is savoury whereas the corn fritters in the US are sweet. The corn kernels in bakwan jagung are not finely ground and blended into the batter, therefore they retain their kernel shapes and has a more granulated texture.

Want to know how to make them? It’s really simple! Follow the instructions below to cook this delicious crunchy goodness.

Bakwan Jagung Recipe

Ingredients:

• 2 corn, shaved from cob (corn kernels)

• 1 spring onion, thinly sliced

• 1 egg

• 4 shallots, minced

• 1½ tbsp all-purpose flour

• 1½ tbsp rice flour

• 1½ tsp salt

• 1 tsp ground white pepper

• 75ml warm water

Instructions:

Step 1: Mix in ground spices into a medium bowl (corn, spring onion and shallots). Stir well until evenly mixed.

Step 2: Add all-purpose flour, rice flour, egg, water, salt and white pepper into bowl and mix gently with a spatula into a thick batter.





Step 3: Heat two inches of oil in a pan on medium heat for deep frying.

Step 4: Drop one tablespoon of batter into the hot oil and fry until golden brown (2-3 minutes each side).





Step 5: Drain fritters on a wire rack. Repeat Step 4 until batter is finished.

Et voila! Your crunchy bakwan jagung is ready to be enjoyed!