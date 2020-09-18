Cook for Those in Need: Scholars of Sustenance Calls for Bali Community to Provide Meals​

Since isolating at home became a new norm, some of us may have taken for granted the simple pleasure of a home-cooked meal and its powerful ability to provide comfort when it’s most needed.

Food is one of the most basic needs of human beings, yet many in Bali still lack access to nutrition, even more so in these challenging times. Despite strict regulations to curb the pandemic, Scholars of Sustenance Indonesia has defied hardship to make sure those in need don’t go unnoticed – and unnourished.

With the help from hotels and restaurants, the Bali-based charity is able to serve balanced meals for orphans and the vulnerable on the island. However, with the closure of venues island-wide, SOS Indonesia are relying on support from you.

Now they are calling out to home cooks and F&B professionals to join the mission to feed the island without leaving the house!

This is your chance to help raise the spirits of Bali’s children and families with your own creation in the kitchen.

The food rescue movement has been providing for multiple orphanages, other charitable organisations, villages and communities in need, accounting for 1,500 people.

After the outbreak, SOS Indonesia have launched various other initiatives to maintain commitments with their existing beneficiaries and welcome new ones, supported by the government, Classroom of Hope, Global Food Banking, and more.

Since March 2020, they have provided over 600.000 meals to the island’s most needy communities, with from various sources including their SOS Rescue Kitchen at Rumah Sanur.











How it works:

• Follow the basic food safety regulations set by SOS to avoid spoiling food.

• Indonesian cuisine is preferred.

• Cook and package your food donation in a lunch box, or a nasi kotak standard.

• For 50+ meals, please call SOS to arrange a pick up.

• For 20+ meals, please deliver to the SOS office in Kuta or drop off at one of their community fridges. Find the locations here.

• All food donations should be ready to be dropped or collected before 2pm.

• The SOS Food Safety Supervisors will take a sample before sending it out for distribution.

As a token of appreciation, you will get:

• Photos of the people you helped feed (if you wish)

• A mention in the SOS Instagram Story

• Milestones: SOS stickers for 100 meals, a SOS t-shirt for 250 meals, a SOS end of the month post as their ‘Cooking Legend’ for 500 meals, and a personal thank you video for 10000 meals.



To participate, please contact the team directly:

Katerina +62 812 392 36566 / Nicolaas +62 821 9422 5772

[email protected]

scholarsofsustenance.org