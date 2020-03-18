Compact. Intimate. Welcoming. Titik Dua Opens in Ubud

Opening its doors in April 2020, Titik Dua enters the fold of hospitality as an independent boutique hotel that highlights Indonesian design, art and culture in the heart of Ubud. The hotel presents design-savvy globetrotters with a unique stay experience through its modern take on design, gastronomy, and deeply engaging workshops and talks on culture, innovation and wellness.

Titik Dua is the brainchild of a collective of Indonesian tastemakers, a passion project with a vision of creating a unique and inimitable hospitality concept that is locally-minded and service-oriented. A dynamic space that endorses local creative talent, the hotel aims to cater guests with an extraordinary stay, dining and learning experience.

The hotel features 22 tailor-designed rooms, 6 multifunction spaces, a signature Coffee + Cocktail Bar and a restaurant with views overlooking the lush jungles of Ubud. The accommodations are classified into 18 comfortable rooms showcasing fine Indonesian craftsmanship. Each room is decorated with handcrafted furniture, floor-to-ceiling windows, king-sized or twin bed options with artisanal rugs, runners and curated amenities, LED Smart TV, portable speakers and a balcony with a picturesque view of the swimming pool and the forest. Moreover, the hotel houses 4 distinctive rooms, each with a diverse layout and intricate design that will amaze design connoisseurs.





Titik Dua’s remarkable architecture is a collaboration between the hotel masterminds and award-winning Indonesian architect, Andra Matin, illustrious for his clean, sleek design, expertise in integrating indoors and outdoors, and infatuation for local materials. Adorned with a myriad of red bricks and angular lines, Andra Matin’s definitive masterpiece is the 300-meter aerial and open-air walkway that bridges the hotel building and street entrance, taking guests through a course of ramps with water features enclosed in landscaped gardens.





The hotel’s 6 multifunction spaces and open-air amphitheatre caters to memorable events, be it for corporate events, wellness retreats and romantic weddings. Conforming to its goal of introducing local creative talents to the world, the hotel will host a frequent lineup of design-driven exhibitions, innovative talks and workshops.

Nestled on the 3rd level, the restaurant at Titik Dua has a capacity of 62 seats and is designed with vaulted ceilings and an enticing lounge-inspired space with jungle views. Serving Modern Asian delicacies, the restaurant takes inspiration from Ubud’s flourishing status as an international dining and wellness oasis. The kitchen staff utilises Indonesian spices and locally-sourced ingredients, with the shared-plate dishes served on Tabanan artisan-made earthenware.









Perched on the hotel’s walkway, hidden behind what looks to be an ordinary mirror glass, is the plant-filled Coffee + Cocktails, a 24-seat café by day, offering artisan-quality pour-overs, cold brews and crafted espresso-based concoctions that transforms into an exciting speakeasy bar by night, featuring innovative craft cocktails with an indigenous approach.





For more information or reservations please call +62 361 975 139 or email [email protected]

Titik Dua

Jl. Cok Rai Pudak No. 48, Peliatan, Ubud

+62 361 975 139

[email protected]

titikdua.id