Retreat into COMO Shambhala Estate this Lunar New Year What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

On Saturday, 25 January 2020, the world celebrates the Lunar New Year, calling in a brand new Zodiac and thus a new era for the year ahead. It is a time of renewal and transformation. This year, world-renowned health retreat COMO Shambhala Estate invites you to enjoy this auspicious time of the year in the tranquil jungles of Ubud.

Nestled in a secluded enclave just north of Ubud, where jungle, river and valley meet, COMO Shambhala Estate presents a space that encourages rejuvenation and transformation.

Combining holistic health and wellness practices with luxurious villa accommodation, the estate has become a destination for those looking to rediscover themselves as well as the wonders of nature. By providing experiences centred around well-being, from yoga and mountain biking to Ayurveda and meditation, staying at COMO Shambhala Estate is more than just a holiday, it is a holiday with intent and meaning.





Celebrating the Lunar New Year, the resort invites you – perhaps along with friends or family – to make memories in their unique destination with a special offering just for the season.

For guests staying between January 15th 2020 and February 15th 2020, you will receive IDR 1,188,888 resort credit, which will be put towards:

– Food and drink at glow, where you can try COMO Shambhala Cuisine – a range of nutritious, delicious dishes carefully calibrated by our chefs and nutritionists.

– Wellness treatments at COMO Shambhala Retreat, from nurturing massages to invigorating acupuncture sessions.

– A spring water blessing, led by a local priest.





The offer allows you to take full advantage of the experiences to be had at the health retreat. Terms and Conditions include:

– Non-refundable

– Stays must be a minimum of three nights

– Not applicable for stays in the Garden Room category – Blackout dates apply



For more information or reservations please call +62 361 320 2218 or email [email protected]

COMO Shambhala Estate

Banjar Begawan, Desa Melinggih Kelod, Payangan

+62 361 320 2218

[email protected]

comohotels.com/comoshambhalaestate