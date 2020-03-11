COMO Beach Club Launches ‘Lazy Grazing Sunday Brunch’ in Canggu Dining News | Written By, Life on the Island |

Within the peaceful enclave of COMO Uma Canggu, opening up to the popular Batu Bolong beachfront, COMO Beach Club invites you to spend a Sunday afternoon leisurely grazing away with friends and family with the launch of their new brunch experience.

Since it opened, COMO Beach Club has always offered a more refined and laid-back setting in comparison to other, bustling beachside venues. Looking out to the surfer-filled waves of Batu Bolong Beach, the stylish, contemporarily designed destination invites discerning diners and sun-seekers to enjoy a sophisticated seaside experience.

With brunch becoming a popular pastime on the island, the Canggu hotspot has decided to give the weekend ritual a special COMO twist, launching their ‘Lazy Grazing Sunday Brunch’.

Take a seat with family and friends, either inside the al-fresco restaurant or out on the covered deck, and simply let the COMO Beach Club team work their magic. Lazy is the key word in this new brunch, as there’s no buffet spread. Everything is cooked a la minute as you order from a long list of locally and regionally inspired dishes, which are delivered right to your table. Simply sit back, relax and graze away!







The delicacies on offer range from freshly-caught seafood, perfectly cooked meats and desserts. There are eight categories on the menu, each with three different dishes. Categories range from ‘Raw and Cured Flavours’ (sushis and meat), ‘Crisp and Crunchy’ (delightfully fried bites), ‘Cooked Over Coal’ (barbecued meats and seafood) to ‘Sweet Treats’.

As mentioned, with this a la carte style brunch, everything is cooked fresh, allowing for delicious dishes to land on your table straight from the kitchen. Some highlight dishes, from the 24 dishes you can order without limit, include:



Eggs Royale – Smoked salmon, poached egg, hollandaise, salmon caviar on English muffin)

Steak and Chips – Wagyu beef tartare, crisp potato galette, cured egg yolk

Crispy Fried Zucchini Blossoms -ricotta filled with spiced salsa verde

Jumbo Prawns – pomelo, lemongrass salad, chilli paste, coconut sauce

Pork Ribs – sweet sambal glaze, fried shallots, lime

Pavlova – mango, passionfruit curd, banana





The dishes are modestly portioned, allowing you to nibble on a bit of everything if you wish – then, if you’re craving a bit more, just order up another helping! This is part of COMO Beach Club’s sustainable move to reduce food waste.

This new Sunday experience goes from 12pm to 4pm, allowing you eat and drink in your time. Enjoy a big bite, take a break, start again. It’s a chance to really unwind and enjoy the long company of your friends and family as the beachfront breeze and smell of the sea flow in. For those coming with family, children aged four to 12 can spend time with entertaining and education activities at the adjoining children’s centre, Play by COMO.

Lazy Grazing Sunday Brunch is priced at IDR 520,000 per person. Children aged six to 12 can eat for IDR 260,000. Brunch package is inclusive of one hour access to Play by COMOsubject to availability. Additional hours at Play by COMO priced at IDR 121,000 per hour.

Unlimited mimosas, wine, beer, juices and soft drink for two hours are available at additional supplement of IDR 400,000. All prices are subject to 21% service charge and government tax.

For further information please contact +62 361 620 2208, or email to [email protected]

COMO Uma Canggu

Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan, Echo Beach, Canggu

+62 361 620 2218

comohotels.com/umacanggu