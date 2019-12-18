Eggnog, Slow-Smoked Turkey, Lava Cake and Rock’n’Roll: It’s Christmas at Avenue A Dining News | Written By, Edward Speirs |

If you’re looking for a quiet Christmas, cosied up on the couch in your pyjamas with Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ on repeat, then read no further. But if you’re after tasty turkey with all the trimmings, a glass of eggnog, with a little bit of rock and roll on the side, then you’re in the right place!

Nestled in the centre of Berawa’s beachside community you’ll find Avenue A, where they take their meat as seriously as they take their music. This Americana Gatropub features a modern-nostalgic menu built on cravings, conceptualised by New York City native, Chef Billy Joe (can you get more American than that?)

Chef Billy brings to his kitchen culinary practices rarely found in casual dining, and he treats his meats with the utmost respect. His signatures include Wagyu Beef Brisket, smoked slow and low over exotic fruit woods, melt-in-your-mouth Hanger Steak Montreal style, and New York style pizza inspired by Billy’s upbringing in the iconic city.

Christmas Menu

This Christmas Day (25 Dec), Chef takes his mastery of meat to the ever-popular poultry of the holiday season: turkey!

Celebrating their first Christmas, Avenue A presents the traditional dinner but with a twist. Their set menu for 2 includes spiced rum eggnog, apple cider glazed turkey or ham, smoked slow and low, served with gravy, cranberry sauce, potato gratin, southern drop biscuits and more. Dessert brings with it the sweetness of the season with a signature Valrhona chocolate lava cake with raspberry caramel and vanilla gelato.

Priced at Rp. 249.000++ per person

Yes, a gastropub may not be the ‘typical’ Christmas destination, but this community-driven kitchen will be filled with the warmth of returning patrons. The music will fill the space and invite you to nod your head, tap your feet and sing along to some of the greatest rock legends, as billiards break and darts fly in the background.

Beyond the special set menu, why not celebrate the Christmas cheer with a Christmas beer! Avenue A is home to the most complete list of craft beers on the island, bottle or draft. Also, their talented bartenders serve up craft cocktails inspired by the legendary Americana Mixology experience. So if the eggnog isn’t enough to get you feeling rosy, you’ll have plenty of options.

Don’t miss out a special Christmas, Avenue A style. Bookings for Christmas are recommended.

Avenue A

Jalan Pemelisan Agung No. 8, Berawa+62 361 3003 438 | [email protected]

www.avenueabali.com





